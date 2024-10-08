New FCT Commissioner of Police Assumes Duty, Vows to Clamp Down on Criminals

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Commissioner of Police FCT Command, Olatunji Disu, yesterday vowed to clamp down on criminal elements within the federal capital territory, Abuja.

Disu who made this pledge while addressing a press conference shortly after his official assumption of duty on Monday also noted that he will not tolerate any form of criminality in the territory.

He said that his leadership will prioritize community policing, intelligence gathering, technology integration, training and development and public engagement.

While acknowledging the security challenges facing the FCT and the foundational work laid by his predecessors to maintain relative peace, the commissioner of police said that he was committed to building on this groundwork and enhancing police efforts to significantly improve the security situation in the territory.

He said: “To those who seek to disrupt the tranquility of the FCT, I send a clear and resolute message: my tenure will be marked by a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of crime and criminality.

“We will not waver in our commitment to safeguarding our community, ensuring that law enforcement is both effective and respectful of the rights of all citizens.

“I also aim to strengthen our partnerships with local organizations, community leaders, and other stakeholders. Together, we will foster trust and collaborate on innovative strategies to address the security concerns that affect our residents.

“Your insights and feedback will be invaluable as we navigate these challenges together, and we will actively encourage feedback from members of the public to refine our approach”.

He explained that FCT Command under his leadership will enhance their community policing initiatives to ensure that their officers are more visible and accessible, fostering a sense of safety and trust among residents.

Disu added that strengthening intelligence-gathering capabilities will be crucial in preemptively addressing potential threats and criminal activities.

“We will leverage modern technology to aid our policing efforts, utilizing tools such as data analytics and surveillance systems to enhance our operational efficiency and response times.

“Continuous training for our officers will be emphasized to ensure they are equipped with the latest techniques and knowledge in modern policing,” he said.

Disu averred that the command will actively engage the public through town hall meetings and outreach programs to create a stronger bond between the police and the community.

He however appealed to the public to support and actively participate in their policing efforts, stating that policing is a collective responsibility, and together, they can create a safer and more secure environment for all.