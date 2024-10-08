NEMSA, Ondo Collaborate on Standardisation of Electrical Equipment

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The management of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and the Ondo state government have expressed willingness to collaborate in the areas of technical standardization, inspection and testing of all electrical equipment and materials within the state

This formed part of the resolutions at a virtual meeting held between officials of the federal government agency and those of the Ondo state government, a release by the Head Communications & Protocol at NEMSA, Ama Umoren, said.

NEMSA was established by the NEMSA Act of 2015 (now Electricity Act 2023) and charged with the mandate of the enforcement of technical standards and regulations, technical inspection, testing and certification of all categories of electrical installations, electricity meters and instruments.

This is to ensure an efficient production and delivery of safe, reliable and sustainable electricity power supply and to guarantee safety of lives and property in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and allied industries in the country.

The virtual meeting which was held at the instance of the NEMSA management was chaired by the Managing Director/Chief Executive of NEMSA, Tukur Tahir, who also doubles as the Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation (CEIF).

In attendance were top management staff of the agency and representatives of the Ondo State government led by the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Energy Light Olatunji.

Welcoming the representatives of the Ondo state government to the meeting, Tahir said it was a good development aimed at fostering mutual cooperation between the federal government owned agency and the Ondo State government, adding that the purpose was to ensure standardisation, safety of lives and property in the sector.

In his opening remarks, leader of the Ondo State government team, Olatunji, conveyed the commendation of the state governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa to NEMSA management for inviting them to the meeting, stressing that it would lead to a strong collaborative effort in ensuring safety of lives and property in the state.

He said the state government was already collaborating with other federal government agencies in the same regard. According to him, the state government is embarking on a number of projects that would need collaboration with NEMSA.