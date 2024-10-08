Lotus Bank Sponsors NIMSA Games, Others

Managing Director of Lotus Bank, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing non-interest banks, Mrs. Kafilat Araoye, has announced the bank’s sponsorship of the upcoming Nigerian Medical Students Association (NIMSA) Games. This initiative highlights Lotus bank’s commitment to fostering youth development, health, and sportsmanship across Nigeria.

The NIMSA Games commenced on Saturday, October 5, 2024, starting with student registration. The event will bring together medical students from various institutions nationwide, promoting friendly competition while emphasizing teamwork and physical wellness.

Commenting, Mrs. Araoye said:“Encouraging a healthy lifestyle among our future healthcare professionals is essential. Sports not only enhance physical fitness but also cultivate vital skills such as collaboration and leadership.”

Additionally, Mrs. Araoye reflected on the recent sponsorship of the Federation of African Student Universities (FASU) Games, which took place last week.

This event served as a platform for students from across the continent to unite, compete, and celebrate their diverse cultures. Participants from countries such as Nigeria, Egypt, Angola, Ghana, Zambia, and Mauritius showcased remarkable team spirit, resilience, and responsibility.

“We are proud to have supported an event that promotes unity and excellence among African students,” she added.

Last week also marked the successful conclusion of the Lotus Bank Abeokuta Marathon. Attracting participants from both local and international backgrounds, this event aimed to promote health, wellness, and community engagement. Notably, the marathon crowned its first Nigerian winner since inception, encouraging a culture of fitness while supporting local charitable initiatives. Participants also had the chance to explore the scenic routes of Abeokuta, showcasing the city’s beauty.

“Our sponsorship of these events reflects Lotus Bank’s dedication to investing in the future of our youth and fostering a sense of community,” remarked Mrs. Araoye. “We are excited to be part of these initiatives that celebrate sports and wellness, and we look forward to the inspiring moments they will bring.”