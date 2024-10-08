Lecturers Ground UNIZIK Medical School over Vice Chancellorship Post

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The medical school of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, comprising the faculties of Medicine and Basic Clinical Sciences, Nnewi campus, has remained grounded for the 12th day following the withdrawal of services by clinical lecturers, who are members of Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN). The medical school is the arm of the institution, charged with the teaching and training of undergraduate students of Medicine, both in theory, in clinics and in theatre.

But for 12 days now, members of MDCAN have withdrawn their services because of an advert publication by Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, on the notification of the vacancy of the vice chancellorship position, which also listed requirements that excluded medical professors from vying for the position.

On August 2, 2024, the clinical lecturers had written to the acting Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Carol Arinze-Umeobi, to protest against the advertisement for the position of vice chancellor, which they alleged excluded their members from vying.

It said: “There is a sinister plan to insert some injurious requirements into the proposed advertisement for the position of the vice-chancellor of the university with a deliberate intention to exclude all the qualified lecturers of the faculties of Medicine, Basic Clinical Sciences and Basic Medical Sciences.”

The group later went on strike after the expiration of seven days ultimatum, to protest the obnoxious development, a move that has long plunged the school in despair for about two weeks now.

The Secretary of the group, Dr. Sunday Oriji, who spoke to THISDAY yesterday on the development, said the association would not back down, and that the medical college of the institution will remain crippled until the university’s management does the right thing.

He said: “The acting vice chancellor is a seasoned lawyer, and we know she will do what is right. We duly notified them of our moves before we embarked on them.

“The congress observed that the advert required that an applicant for the position of vice chancellor of NAU must possess a first degree, master’s degree and a PhD.

“The academic pathway of the clinical lecturers, in NAU and globally, does not fit into the above. That advert deliberately excludes all of our members in the faculties of Medicine and Basic Clinical sciences. It is a complete deviation from similar advert of the past for the position.

“We have duly notified the relevant bodies and offices of our withdrawal of services, and that will continue to be so until the university’s management does what is right.”