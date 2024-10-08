  • Tuesday, 8th October, 2024

Lawal Mourns Slain Zamfara Security Guards, Pledges Support for Families

Nigeria | 29 mins ago

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Tuesday, expressed grief over the killing of some security personnel of the state’s Community Protection Guards, in an ambush in Tsafe, Tsafe Local Government Area.
A group of terrorists ambushed the security personnel on Monday at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Tsafe, killing nine of them in cold blood.
Lawal, in a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the attack as a barbaric act committed by dispersed bandits on the run.
He commended the bravery of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards and other troops for their sacrifice to protect lives of the people.
According to the Governor, “I received the unfortunate report of an ambush by bandits yesterday (Monday) in Tsafe Local Government Area, during which nine officers of our brave Community Protection Guards were killed.
“The ambush on our guards is a cowardly act, as they were dispersed and on the run due to sustained troop’s onslaught on them across the state.
“The troops will continue the renewed onslaught to defeat bandits in the state and the entire region.
“I want to take this opportunity to extend my condolences on behalf of the government and people of Zamfara State to the families and loved ones of our brave guards. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.
“My government is committed to providing all necessary support to the families of the frontline guards who lost their lives.”

