Firm Unveils High Performance Product, Oxytane 

* Slashes cost on fuel, diesel, reduce emission

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Oxytane Africa Investment Limited has unveiled Oxytane, a product that enhances high-performance fuel treatment that will assist production and manufacturing companies to cut cost on fuel, diesel and reduce emission.

The firm’s General Manager, Operations, Eseosa Vanessa Oviawe, while unveiling the product in Warri Tuesday, said Oxytane is produced in UK and Indonesia and marketed in Nigeria by Oxytane Africa Investment Limited.

According to her, Oxytane is a cutting-edge product for reshaping fuel efficiency and emissions reduction.

“The world is shifting towards more sustainable practices and Nigerian businesses, especially those with high fuel demands, but with Oxytane products, manufacturing companies now have the opportunity to reduce costs, cut carbon footprint, and tap into the growing carbon credit market. Oxytane, a revolutionary fuel additive, is at the forefront of this movement, providing practical and profitable solutions for companies seeking to optimize their fuel consumption and environmental impact,” she said.

Oviawe described Oxytane as a high-performance fuel treatment that improves fuel efficiency, cleans contaminated fuel and dramatically reduces carbon emissions.

According to her, Oxytane is designed for petrol, diesel and kerosene use, adding that it optimizes fuel systems, ensuring that every drop of fuel is utilized more effectively.

“This leads to lower fuel consumption, extending the life of fuel supplies and cutting operational costs, making it essential for industries reliant on diesel and other fuels.

“Oxytane’s precise dosage guidelines make it easy to incorporate into daily operations such as 10ml of Oxytane treats 50 litres of fuel; 20ml of Oxytane covers 100 litres; 30ml of Oxytane is effective for 150 litres; 100ml of Oxytane works for 500 litres; 1 litre of Oxytane treats 5,000 litres of fuel. These precise measurements allow companies to maximize fuel efficiency, reduce costs and enjoy better overall performance,” she said.

By enhancing fuel combustion, Oviawe disclosed that Oxytane helps cut down on harmful emissions, adding that this makes it a crucial tool for businesses aiming to meet environmental standards, while reducing their impact on the planet.

Adopting Oxytane also signals a strong commitment to sustainability which can enhance a company’s public image.

“With the carbon credit industry valued at over $500 billion, Nigerian companies can generate significant revenue by reducing their emissions with Oxytane and selling their credits, similar to what many European and American firms are doing. Oxytane works with petrol, diesel and kerosene, making it ideal for various sectors, from logistics to power generation. Its versatility ensures businesses in multiple industries can take advantage of its cost and environmental benefits.

“Also, Oxytane Africa Investment Limited offers emissions inventory services to help businesses and government bodies track their emissions and qualify for carbon credits. This means Nigerian companies can not only save on fuel but also generate new revenue streams from their sustainability efforts,” she added.

“Oxytane product is distributed across Nigeria through a strategic partnership with NNPC Retail Limited. The product is available at NNPC Retail Company-Owned Dealership Operated (CODO) stations nationwide, making it easily accessible for both individual consumers and large businesses

“For industrial clients looking for bulk purchases, Oxytane Africa Investment Limited has established dedicated offices at NNPC Retail Apapa in Lagos and Katampe/Kubwa in Abuja. This wide-reaching network ensures that Nigerian businesses can integrate Oxytane into their fuel systems with ease, whether they are operating on a small or large scale.

“As the need for sustainable practices grows, Oxytane Africa is leading the charge, helping Nigerian companies stay ahead by cutting costs and contributing to the fight against climate change. Oxytane product is available at NNPC filling stations nationwide and through major e-commerce platforms, providing an accessible, high-impact solution for businesses looking to enhance their fuel management,” she added.