BetKing Supports Nigerian Football with Ikorodu City FC Sponsorship  in NPFL

Despite a challenging start to the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, Ikorodu City FC remains committed in their pursuit of excellence, bolstered by the continued support of their major sponsor, BetKing.

The Lagos-based club, newly promoted to the NPFL, has faced tough opponents, including Kano Pillars, Enugu Rangers, and Nasarawa United, recording losses in these encounters.

However, BetKing’s commitment to the club and Nigerian football development remains resolute.

Since the inception of their partnership in 2023, BetKing has played an instrumental role in the growth of Ikorodu City FC. The sports betting giant’s support goes beyond financial backing, providing the resources necessary to elevate the team’s performance on and off the field. This enduring sponsorship is a key part of BetKing’s vision to empower local talent and contribute to the broader Nigerian sports ecosystem.

Ikorodu City FC’s remarkable promotion to the NPFL this year is proof to the dedication and hard work of the team, coupled with the support from BetKing. Despite the early-season setbacks, BetKing continues to believe in the potential of the “Oga Boys” and remains committed to their long-term success.

Speaking on the continued sponsorship, BetKing’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, KingMakers, Gossy Ukanwoke, expressed his optimism about the future of Ikorodu City FC and reaffirmed the company’s dedication to supporting grassroots football.

“At BetKing, we believe that every great team has its ups and downs, and Ikorodu City FC’s journey is no different. We are proud of the progress they’ve made, and despite their current challenges, we stand firmly with them.

“Our partnership is built on a shared vision of growth and success, and we remain committed to helping Ikorodu City FC reach new heights in Nigerian football,” observed the BetKing Chief Executive.

Speaking on the progress made by Ikorodu City FC, the Club’s CEO/Chairman, Sanmi Doherty said: “We have assembled the youngest squad and coaches in the NPFL this season. These are young players and coaches who would not have gotten the chance to play in Nigeria’s top-flight league without the opportunity at Ikorodu City. We would not have achieved this dream without the support of Betking. We are optimistic that our young squad will make history in the NPFL season. We will fight for the points in all the games, we will play with passion and give it our last breath.”

As Ikorodu City FC continues their NPFL campaign, BetKing remains a steadfast partner, ensuring that the club has the support needed to compete and thrive in the top tier of Nigerian football.