Yemi-Esan: Partnership with AIG Foundation Enhanced Civil Service Reforms

James Emejo in Abuja

The immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has attributed the successes recorded in the civil service reforms to collaborations with the private sector, particularly the Aig-Imoukhuede (AIG) Foundation.

Speaking at her retirement dinner in Abuja, which was organised by the foundation, she said the partnerships further encouraged the service to “wake up and to work hard” especially in the digitalisation of the public service administration, helping to enforce professionalism.

She told THISDAY, “So, I think the collaborations were key to whatever was achieved.

The digitalisation, for example; we had great partnerships with the AIG Imougkhode Foundation, and that helped us – both in personnel expertise, and even funding of the project. The partnerships helped a great deal. It helped a lot.”

She said civil servants’ resistance to innovation remained her biggest challenge during her tenure, adding however, that sustained campaign and education eventually convinced workers to embrace the reform initiative.

Yemi-Esan pointed out that the fruitful engagement with various stakeholders, particularly the private helped to reorientate the civil servants who appreciated the need to introduce changes public sector administration.

Chairman, AIG Foundation, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, hailed Yemi-Esan’s unwavering commitment and passion towards the civil service reforms.

He said her leadership qualities, and patriotism were worthy of emulation, pointing out that she service the nation with dignity, and was free from scandal or controversy.

“This is a commendable achievement,” he noted.

While further eulogising Yemi-Esan for her remarkable career, Aig-Imoukhuede, said, “In this country, we can play two roles: one as active participants in our governance and the other in our journeys.

“When one retires with dignity, free from scandal or controversy, it is a commendable achievement. I want to share a message from former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, which highlights the importance of civil service and the contributions of individuals like Esan.”