Tinubu Flays Violence in Rivers, Directs Police to Secure LG Offices

.Charges Fubara, other stakeholders to exercise restraint, uphold rule of law

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed the police to immediately restore and maintain peace, law, and order in tension soaked River state.

Responding to recent tensions following last Saturday’s local government council election in the state, the President, in a release issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, while instructing law enforcement agencies to bring the situation under control, emphasised the need to ensure the security of public institutions.

He, therefore, called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara, political leaders and their supporters in Rivers State to exercise restraint and uphold the rule of law.

President Tinubu expressed deep concern over reports of arson and explosions in the state and urged all political actors to de-escalate the situation and discourage their supporters from engaging in violence or destructive actions.

According to the President, government facilities built with public funds must be safeguarded from vandalism.

He stressed that self-help has no place in a democratic system, especially after 25 years of continuous democracy.

President Tinubu stressed that the judiciary can settle all political disputes, and the outcome of the Local Government Council poll should not be an exception.