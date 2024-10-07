The Lagoon Schools Honours Long-serving Staff in World Teacher’s Day Celebration

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagoon Schools Lekki, Lagos, weekend , celebrated members of its teaching and non-teaching staff who have dedicated 10 and 20 years of service to the school. The programme was part of the school’s commemoration of World Teacher’s Day aimed at recognising the selfless contributions of the staff members to the school’s growth and success.

Themed, ‘Passion Meets Purpose’, the celebration also honored staff for their dedication in areas such as responsibility, punctuality, teaching strategies, impact on students’ learning experiences, work ethics, and emotional intelligence in the classroom. Awardees were presented with plaques, certificates, and cash prizes in appreciation of their hard work.

In an interview with THISDAY, the Director of the school, Noemi Garcia, explained the vital role that teachers play in shaping the lives of students, both academically and as role models. While acknowledging the challenges, including dealing with bullying, she expressed gratitude for the dedication of the staff.

She also dismissed the notion that teacher’s rewards are solely in heaven, sharing examples of former students who have returned to show their appreciation.

According to her, “there was a time a former student, now studying Engineering, brought a bottle of wine and a thank-you card for her Further-Maths teacher. She was grateful for all the support she received in secondary school.”

She emphasized that teachers receive rewards both on earth and in heaven, and the simple words ‘thank you’ from students and parents are deeply cherished.

The director encouraged passionate teachers to stay committed to their profession, assuring them that their efforts are acknowledged both now and in the future.

Mrs. Uju Ozoigbo, the Vice Principal, Administration, who has spent 20 years at the school, described her experience as awesome, noting the family-like atmosphere and the spiritual and professional support provided by the school.

She emphasised that teachers’ rewards are not just financial, but also come from the gratitude of former students. “You see students you have impacted coming back to say thank you. That is a great reward,” she stated, congratulating teachers worldwide for their dedication and urging them to continue excelling in their profession.

Similarly, Mrs. Eucharia Odamena, another teacher who has served for 20 years, described her experience as fulfilling, despite not initially planning to become a teacher after studying Physics at the University of Benin.

“So far, it has been good,” she said, adding that her career at Lagoon School has allowed her to grow spiritually and personally.

Odamena advised teachers to be open-minded, patient, and dedicated to instilling knowledge and morals in their students.

“Do your best to impact knowledge and morals on the children; and also imbibe virtues such as tolerance and patience.”

Ms. Anuoluwapo Efunkunle of the Human Resources department, shared her journey of 10 years at the school, noting that her career progression has been rapid and rewarding. Initially starting as an administrative staff member, she has since had the opportunity to guide students as a tutor in Guidance and Counseling. Reflecting on her experience, she said, “It’s been fulfilling and eye-opening, giving me the opportunity to grow.”

Efunkunle hopes to further develop her career in human resources in the coming years, having studied the field.