Soludo Inaugurates Panel to Investigate Insecurity in Oil-bearing Community

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has inaugurated a panel to unravel the cause of insecurity in Oguaniocha community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming as the member representing the area in the House of Representatives, Hon Afam Ogene, yesterday commended the governor for making such move. Over 5,000 members of Ogwuaniocha community are currently displaced from both their homes and farmlands by criminal gangs in what is said to be crisis relating to oil mining.

The displaced people are staying in safer areas in the local government area, while others have fled the area.

The crisis which has lingered since 2020 also led to the abduction of the traditional ruler of the area, who is yet to be found till date.

But Soludo, in a resolution to get to the root of the problem in the area at the weekend, constituted a commission of inquiry.

THISDAY gathered that the panel is to be chaired by Hon. Justice C. E. K Anigbogu, (rtd) and Professor Felicia Anyogu as secretary, with 11 other persons as members, most of whom are also from the affected area.

Ogene in a statement hailed Soludo for the move, despite the problem preceding his tenure as governor of the state.

The lawmaker said: “This move has the potential of reducing the incidents of violent crimes and other criminality in Ogbaru and Anambra State in general.

“I also call on all concerned to embrace this development and seek sustainable reconciliation for the overall peace and development of Ogwuaniocha and Ogbaruland.”