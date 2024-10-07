Prudent Gabriel Empowers youths in Uyo with Tailoring Machines and more

In a momentous event that shook the city of Uyo, fashion entrepreneur Prudent Gabriel hosted a 2-day free Empowerment and Corset Masterclass in Akwa Ibom on September 19 and 20, 2024.

The event, which was part of Gabriel’s mission to give back to her state, attracted a massive registration of over 1.5 million sign-ups and attendance of thousands—many of whom had been seeking a way to improve their lives, businesses, and careers.

The masterclass was not just about fashion but addressed a wide array of topics aimed at empowering Akwa Ibom’s youth.

Prudent Gabriel created the platform specifically for individuals who have been stuck after completing their education, unsure about what career path to take, and those whose businesses have stagnated. It also catered to fashion designers facing challenges in mastering the art of corset making, a crucial trend in today’s fashion landscape and scaling their business.

“This class is a gift to my people, my state,” said Prudent. “It’s meant to uplift the dreamers and entrepreneurs, to give them the confidence and tools to push their businesses forward.”

To ensure the event’s success, Gabriel brought in some of the biggest names in Nigeria’s fashion industry. Veekee James, known for her elegant designs and impressive business acumen, joined Medlin Boss, an award-winning stylist to Nigerian celebrities, and Nosa Edeh Aisosah, who has built a name as a fashion innovator.

The guest speakers shared personal stories of struggle and success, offering practical advice on branding, visibility, staying consistent in the fashion business and making the most of social media for growth. Business experts Mr. Aniekeme Finbarr and Mr. Gabriel Effiong also took the stage, educating the audience on building sustainable businesses and multiple income streams.

Prudent, who has styled stars like Mercy Chinwo and Liquorose, added: “I wanted to create something that would bring back hope, that would make these young people believe again—believe in their dreams and their capacity to make those dreams a reality.”

The excitement surrounding the event was palpable. Attendees began arriving as early as 4 a.m., determined to secure seats, with the sheer number of participants spilling outside the venue. Uyo was at a standstill, and the event trended across social media platforms.

A key highlight of the event was the massive giveaways aimed at supporting new businesses. Four individuals received N2 million in grants, two industrial sewing machines were awarded to participants, and Medlin Boss personally gifted N400,000 to two lucky attendees.

In addition, Prudent offered two participants full scholarships to her Prudential Fashion Academy, which has trained over 5,000 students and produced numerous successful fashion designers across Africa.

The event concluded with a spiritual revival session led by Peterson Okopi, Prudent’s husband, who brought the audience to their feet with an electrifying worship service. Prudent Gabriel then took the stage to pray over every businessperson in attendance, leaving a lasting impact on the participants.

Prudent Gabriel’s dedication to empowering her community has been truly inspiring. Through her generosity and vision, she has sparked a movement of entrepreneurship and growth that will surely have a lasting effect on the state of Akwa Ibom.