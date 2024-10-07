Herbert Wigwe Memorial Garden: Late Access Bank MD, a Great Philanthropist, Says ACEGID Director

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Director of African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), Professor Christian Happi, at the weekend, described the late Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc. Dr. Herbert Wigwe, as a great philanthropist who believed in using his privilege and resources to improve humanity and Nigeria.

Happi spoke while unveiling the Herbert Wigwe Memorial Fountain and Garden, in celebration of the centre’s 10th anniversary, at Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State.



He stressed that the garden was dedicated to honouring the life and legacies of Wigwe, who was a strong advocate and supporter of ACEGID.

According to Happi, “It is both an honour and a privilege to stand before you today in celebration of a remarkable individual who made an indelible mark on our organisation, ACEGID, and the lives of so many around him through his charitable works throughout his life.

“We are all delighted to be here today for this meaningful ceremony as we gather to unveil the memorial fountain and garden in honour of our friend, brother, and colleague, Herbert Wigwe.”



Happi stated that he first met Wigwe a few years ago through a discussion about how they could work together and they became good friends.

He said Wigwe was a very kind and passionate man who believed in philanthropy and using wealth for the betterment of others.

“He was a selfless, inspirational, caring, loving, positive thinker and impactful in his actions,” Happi said of Wigwe.

He emphasised, “Since ACEGID’s conception, Herbert has been a staunch proponent of our work and mission. His unwavering belief in the transformative power of our mission propelled us forward to where we are today.”



The director of ACEGID highlighted some of Wigwe’s notable contributions, which included his help in setting up a solar farm where most people parked their cars, with sums running into half a million dollars.

He stated that as ACEGID grew from an idea into an internationally recognised disease research institute, Wigwe continued to support the centre, “Reminding us of the impact we can have when we have supporters like Herbert.”



According to Happi, “As we reflect on his legacy, it is clear that Herbert embodied the commitment to improving human health and lives that we embody in our work here at ACEGID.

“Today, as we unveil this beautiful garden and fountain, we create a space that honours Herbert’s memory and serves as a sanctuary for reflection, inspiration, and community.

“It is a place that will be a continual reminder of his impact on the world and Nigeria and where we can gather as a community for years to come.”

He added, “Herbert motivated me and our research to follow a different trajectory with a personal story that impacted him significantly. Today, we are working very hard to address what was dear to him.

“Although Herbert Wigwe is no longer with us, his memory and his legacy are solidified by this memorial space, where we can constantly be reminded of his contributions to ACEGID and his commitment to improving the well-being of his fellow Nigerians and Africans.”

Happi thanked officials of Access Bank and Alhaji Aliko Dangote for their attendance, as well as the friends and family of Wigwe who were present.

He also appreciated Redeemer’s University Vice Chancellor, Professor Shadrack Akindele, and members of ACEGID community for their attendance.

In his remarks at the event, Mr. Emeka Wigwe, brother to the late Herbert Wigwe, said, “I stand before you today, deeply moved and honoured to accept this recognition on behalf of my late [family member/colleague] Dr. Herbert Wigwe.”

He expressed his gratitude to ACEGID and Redeemer’s University for the profound gesture.

Emeka opined that the Herbert Wigwe Memorial Garden would be a testament to Wigwe’s unwavering dedication to improving human lives through ground-breaking research and collaboration.

He said, “Dr. Wigwe’s legacy extends far beyond this garden. His selfless support for ACEGID and Access Bank’s partnership has paved the way for significant advancements in genomics and public health. His commitment to empowering African researchers and scientists has inspired a new generation of leaders.

“This memorial garden serves as a poignant reminder of Dr. Wigwe’s compassion, humility, and perseverance. It symbolises the transformative power of partnership and collective action.”

Dignitaries at the event included Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Herbert Wigwe’s family, the representative of Osun State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, the Secretary to the Statet Government (SSG), Redeemer’s University community, ACEGID community, friends and well-meaning Nigerians.