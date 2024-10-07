  • Monday, 7th October, 2024

Flying Eagles to Relocate to Remo Stadium in Ikenne

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, will move to Ikenne, Ogun State for a final camping programme ahead of their participation at this year’s WAFU B U20 Championship in Togo.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup quarter-finalists will camp at the high-grade Remo Sports Institute for a week before departing for Lome, where they tackle Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire in a three-team Group B, in their quest to defend the title they won in Niger Republic two years ago.

Hosts Togo will battle Ghana, Benin Republic and Niger Republic in Group A of the competition that is scheduled for 17th – 31st October.

The championship in Togo serves as the qualifying tournament for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations, from where the top-placed four teams will qualify to fly Africa’s flag at next year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Chile.

