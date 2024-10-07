Ex-British Fencer Akinyosoye Switches Allegiance to Nigeria
Former British fencer, Folayemi Akinyosoye, has recently pledged his
allegiance to Nigeria, leaving behind his representation of Great
Britain.
Akinyosoye, who has been a prominent figure in British junior fencing
in the past six years, made this decision as fencing gains momentum in
Nigeria.
In an acceptance letter dated August 1, 2024, and signed by British
Fencing CEO, Georgina Usher, Akinyosoye was exempted from the usual
three-year non-compete period.
The letter stated, “In accordance with FIE regulations 1.4.3, this
letter is from the former federation (Great Britain) accepting the
transfer request and agreeing to waive the 3-year non-compete period.”
It further confirmed, “On behalf of British Fencing, I write to confirm
that British Fencing has no objection to the athlete (Folayemi
Akinyosoye) changing their FIE nationality and that we waive any
non-compete period.”
The 20-year-old fencer expressed his excitement about the switch,
saying, “I would like to represent Nigeria because of my personal
connections to Nigeria it’s where my family roots originate, so there is
desire to contribute to the development of the sport which is in its
early stages stage in Nigeria. I also hope that representing Nigeria
might provide a unique platform to promote the Sabre Fencing and inspire
other young Nigerians to take an interest in the sport.”
He added: “I am very excited to represent Nigeria and cannot wait to
work with the Nigerian fencing federation to bring my fencing to the
next level.”
Akinyosoye also shared his optimism about Nigeria’s potential to compete
in the 2028 Olympic Games.
Adeyinka Samuel, President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation, welcomed
Akinyosoye’s decision, highlighting the positive impact on the sport’s
development in Nigeria.
“We are so excited that the work we have done in the last few years is
yielding positive results with the decision by Akinyosoye to fence for
Nigeria. This again shows that we are doing something right to improve
the fortune of the sport, and we hope that we can have a strong team
that will compete for places at the 2028 Olympic Games. We can’t wait to
have him represent Nigeria in an international tournament and mix up
with others already in the team,” Samuel said.