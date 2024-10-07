Ex-British Fencer Akinyosoye Switches Allegiance to Nigeria

Former British fencer, Folayemi Akinyosoye, has recently pledged his

allegiance to Nigeria, leaving behind his representation of Great

Britain.

Akinyosoye, who has been a prominent figure in British junior fencing

in the past six years, made this decision as fencing gains momentum in

Nigeria.

In an acceptance letter dated August 1, 2024, and signed by British

Fencing CEO, Georgina Usher, Akinyosoye was exempted from the usual

three-year non-compete period.

The letter stated, “In accordance with FIE regulations 1.4.3, this

letter is from the former federation (Great Britain) accepting the

transfer request and agreeing to waive the 3-year non-compete period.”

It further confirmed, “On behalf of British Fencing, I write to confirm

that British Fencing has no objection to the athlete (Folayemi

Akinyosoye) changing their FIE nationality and that we waive any

non-compete period.”

The 20-year-old fencer expressed his excitement about the switch,

saying, “I would like to represent Nigeria because of my personal

connections to Nigeria it’s where my family roots originate, so there is

desire to contribute to the development of the sport which is in its

early stages stage in Nigeria. I also hope that representing Nigeria

might provide a unique platform to promote the Sabre Fencing and inspire

other young Nigerians to take an interest in the sport.”

He added: “I am very excited to represent Nigeria and cannot wait to

work with the Nigerian fencing federation to bring my fencing to the

next level.”

Akinyosoye also shared his optimism about Nigeria’s potential to compete

in the 2028 Olympic Games.

Adeyinka Samuel, President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation, welcomed

Akinyosoye’s decision, highlighting the positive impact on the sport’s

development in Nigeria.

“We are so excited that the work we have done in the last few years is

yielding positive results with the decision by Akinyosoye to fence for

Nigeria. This again shows that we are doing something right to improve

the fortune of the sport, and we hope that we can have a strong team

that will compete for places at the 2028 Olympic Games. We can’t wait to

have him represent Nigeria in an international tournament and mix up

with others already in the team,” Samuel said.