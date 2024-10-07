Customs Acquires Cessna Grand Caravan to Bolster Air Surveillance

*Adeniyi revitalises air wing operations to tackle smuggling

James Emejo in Abuja

In a historic move aimed at strengthening its air surveillance capabilities, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the acquisition of a Cessna Grand Caravan EX-208B.



Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Mr. Bashir Adeniyi, inspected the newly acquired aircraft on Friday in Bartlesville, Washington, USA, marking a pivotal moment for NCS’ air wing operations.

In a statement, customs’ National Public Relations Officer, NCS Abdullahi Maiwada, stated that the aircraft, registered as 5N-BAA, was set to enhance the service’s air patrol and surveillance efforts.



Powered by the reliable PT6 Pratt and Whitney engine, the Cessna Grand Caravan is globally recognised for its rugged versatility, short-field take-off and landing capabilities, and ability to operate on remote airstrips—making it ideally suited for border security operations in Nigeria.

Adeniyi emphasised the importance of the acquisition, stating that the aircraft is fitted with modern Garmin G1000 Avionics cockpit system, enabling operations under day, night, and low-visibility conditions.



He said, “This aircraft will be a game-changer for the Nigeria Customs Service’s air wing. Its ability to carry 10 officers, coupled with its six-hour aerial endurance, will significantly enhance our capacity for air surveillance and border patrol.”

The aircraft is expected to play a crucial role in air patrols aimed at detecting smuggling routes, deploying armed personnel, and providing swift support for ground operations.



The CGC said, “With this aircraft, we will strengthen our air border patrol capabilities, which will not only help us intercept illegal activities but also provide quick extraction support when necessary.”

He said the aircraft’s mission aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Adeniyi said the aircraft will also serve as a strategic asset for Nigeria Customs Technical and Hangar Services Limited, offering logistical support and revenue generation for the service.



Adeniyi underscored the cost-efficiency of the aircraft, stating that its operational costs are relatively low compared to other aircraft in its class.

According to him, “This is a long-term investment for the service that not only enhances our operational efficiency but also contributes to the sustainability of our air surveillance programs.”

Aircraft Operations Coordinator and Managing Director of Nigeria Customs Technical and Hangar Services, Capt. Kuhi Mbaya, hailed the acquisition as a milestone for NCS’s aviation unit.



Mbaya said, “With this aircraft, the Nigeria Customs Service is poised to revitalise its air border patrol activities, securing our borders more effectively and improving revenue generation for both the service and the nation.”

The statement added, “The acquisition of the Cessna Grand Caravan is expected to provide significant tactical advantages to the Nigeria Customs Service, tightening border security, and sending a clear signal to economic saboteurs that the service is better equipped than ever to combat smuggling activities.”