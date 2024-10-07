BBNaija Season 9: Dafinone Hails Kellyrae on Well-deserved Victory 

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has congratulated Kingsley Sule, popularly known as Kellyrae, winner of the star prize of the Big Brother Nigeria Season 9 show which ended on Sunday.

Kellyrae was crowned the winner of the ninth season of Big Brother Naija, after 10 weeks of intense drama, strategies and games.

He won against Wanni Danbaki, who came second with a 3.47% vote difference and Onyeka emerged as the second runner-up at the BBNaija season 9 finale on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

The Delta Central lawmaker praised Kellyrae, a professional singer, for demonstrating to Nigerian youths that you can achieve success through dedication and hard work without necessarily compromising your values and integrity.

Dafinone, in a statement to congratulate him, said: “As the senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Kingsley Sule, popularly known as Kellyrae, on his remarkable victory in Season 9 of Big Brother Nigeria.

“Kellyrae’s achievement is not just a personal triumph but a proud moment for the people of Delta Central, especially for Sapele, being a Sapele boy. His dedication, resilience and authentic representation of our values have earned him the admiration of millions of Nigerians and brought immense pride to our community.

“Born and raised in Sapele, Kellyrae’s journey reflects the story of many young people from our district who, despite humble beginnings, pursue their dreams with determination and integrity.

“From attending Ufuoma Primary School and Okotie Eboh Grammar School, to working at Homeboys Barbing Saloon, to furthering his education at Delta State University, Abraka, he has shown an unwavering commitment to self-development. His background resonates with so many of us who value hard work and self-belief as pillars of personal and collective progress.

“What sets Kellyrae apart is not only his talent and charisma but his consistent display of values and character throughout the show. He conducted himself with dignity, decency, and respect, embodying the moral standards and cultural pride that are at the heart of Urhobo identity. In an environment where pressure to conform to societal trends can often lead to compromises, Kellyrae stayed true to himself and our shared values. This victory is a testament that success can be achieved without compromising integrity.

“Kellyrae’s victory sends a powerful message to our youth: that authenticity, resilience and adherence to positive values are rewarded in the long run. His journey through the competition stands as an inspiration to young people in Sapele, Delta Central and across Nigeria, reinforcing the belief that one can achieve greatness while upholding the core principles of humility, respect and dedication that are hallmarks of the Urhobo people.

“On behalf of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I once again congratulate Kellyrae on this well-deserved win. We celebrate his achievements and look forward to seeing the positive impact he will continue to make in his life and career. May his success inspire future generations to honour their roots and work diligently towards their goals, knowing that they too can make a difference without compromising on their values.”