Alia: Benue LG Polls Peaceful,  Successful

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has appreciated the people of the state for their peaceful and orderly conduct, participation and support for the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the just concluded local government elections, which he described as peaceful and successful.



The governor described the outcome of the elections as a reflection of the maturity of the Benue people to engage in a democratic process with respect and dignity, upholding peace and unity, which were critical to the progress of the state.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your active participation in the recent Local Government elections across our 23 Local Governments.



“Your commitment to exercising your franchise in a peaceful and civil manner is commendable and reflects the maturity of our democracy.

“The successful conduct of these elections, free from violence, is a testament to our collective resolve to uphold the values of peace and unity that are fundamental to our progress as a state.



“I am proud to see our citizens trooping out to make their voices heard, demonstrating that we can engage in the democratic process with respect and dignity.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, Terlumun Tombowua, yesterday, announced election results.

Announcing the results at the Commission’s Headquarters in Makurdi, he stated that all the candidates of the APC won all 23 chairmanship and 276 councillorship elections held in the state.



He said the election which was held yesterday across the state went smoothly without hitches and was adjudged to be free, fair and credible.

The Chairman Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Comrade Otene Idoko, and that of APC Caretaker Committee, Dr. Benjamin Omale, in their separate speeches during the announcement of results expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the results and commended BSIEC for conducting credible Local Government Council Polls in the State.