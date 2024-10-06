PDP’s Disciplinary Committee Set to Commence Work, Pledges Fairness, Appeals for Support

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ahead of the October 24 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Tom Ikimi-led National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) of the party yesterday said it was set to commence work.

It also pledged to be fair to all members that would be invited, and sought the support of all members of the party.

The committee also pledged to be transparent and fair to all members that will appear before it.



A statement by the committee’s Chairman, Chief Ikimi, said: “As the NDC sets to commence its sitting/hearing, and while looking forward to the receipt of petitions and complaints from aggrieved members, through the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), or as may be appropriately brought to its notice, the NDC, hereby assures the generality of party members, including the PDP leadership and all stakeholders, of its preparedness to deal with all complaints/petitions fairly, firmly and transparently and all in accordance with, and obedience to the dictates of the PDP constitution, which has clearly spelt out the ‘offences and sanctions.’



Accordingly, Ikimi said: “We are hopeful that our fairness, firmness, and decisiveness will restore the hope and confidence of our great party to meet the expectations of our teeming membership nationwide and the suffering Nigerian public that is desperate now for an appropriate national leadership.

“We therefore urge all members of the PDP and its leadership to give the committee the support and cooperation necessary to carry out its assignment successfully,” he said.