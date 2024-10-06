  • Sunday, 6th October, 2024

Lawal Celebrates as Zamfara Teacher Wins National Award

The Federal Government has recognized a Principal from Zamfara State as the best nationwide at the 2024 Presidential Teachers’ and School Excellence Awards.
October 5th is celebrated annually as World Teachers’ Day, designated by UNESCO in 1994 to recognize and appreciate teachers’ important role in transforming society.
The 2024 teachers’ awards winners were announced and presented with gifts by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, on Saturday at the Eagle Square in Abuja.
The Principal of Sambo Secondary School, Gusau, Mallam Musa Yahaya Paila, won the “Best Principal Award” for the public Senior Secondary Schools category in the country.
He was presented with a medal and a brand-new car.
Excited by the development, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, noted in a statement on Sunday that his administration’s decision to declare a state of emergency in the education sector has begun to yield the desired goals.
“This clearly indicates that the declaration of a state of emergency in the educational sector of Zamfara on November 14, 2023, is producing positive results,” the statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris , said.
According to him, “Governor Lawal’s administration is fulfilling a pledge to overhaul the education sector which had virtually collapsed.”
The Federal Government celebrated the 2024 World Teachers’ Day with the theme, “Valuing Teachers’ Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education.”
The winners who were drawn from public and private primary and secondary schools nationwide received cars, motorcycles, generators, among other prizes.

