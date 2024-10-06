In Osimhen’s Absence, Eguavoen Picks Boniface, Lookman, 21 Others to Battle  Libya

Femi Solaja with agency report

Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen has listed Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface to lead Nigeria’s assault against Libya’s Mediterranean Knights in the AFCON 2025 double header qualifiers scheduled for the next fortnight.

Also to be involved in the Super Eagles attack is the duo of rave-of-the-moment Ademola Lookman, in-form winger Moses Simon and and Kelechi Iheanacho.

In a 23-man list released yesterday by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), team Captain, William Troost-Ekong will lead Super Eagles backline along with Olaoluwa Aina, Bruno Onyemaechi, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Calvin Bassey to give first choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali covering. Maduka Okoye is the reserve goalkeeper along with former Bendel Insurance safe hands AMAs Obasogie.

In the middle are Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika and Alex Iwobi, while Taiwo Awoniyi and Samuel Chukwueze are the other forwards also listed for the duel with Libya.

Reigning Africa Player of the Year Victor Osimhen is excluded on grounds of injury, just as South Africa-based centre-back Olisa Ndah, but defender Bright Osayi-Samuel makes his way back after missing the duels with Benin Republic and Rwanda last month, and in-form playmaker Chidera Ejuke returns to the fold after many months.

Other midfielders invited by Eguavoen include, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi and Frank Onyeka.

The Super Eagles will host the Mediterranean Knights at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, 11th October, before flying to Benghazi to take on the Knights at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium, 19 kilometres away from Benghazi on Tuesday, 15th October.

According to the NFF, all the players are expected to report in Uyo on Monday, 7th October.

INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Fasil Kenema SC, Ethiopia)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Benjamin Tanimu (Crawley Town, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC. Italy); Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)