Arteta Heaps Plaudits on Saka as Arsenal Maintain Unbeaten Run

After Arsenal came from behind to maintain their unbeaten start to the season against winless Southampton at Emirates Stadium yesterday, Manager Mikel Arteta heaped plaudits on Bukayo Saka for his yeoman’s job in the 3-2 victory.

Two goals in 10 second-half minutes from Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli ensured the Gunners made a full recovery after being stunned by Cameron Archer’s opener for the visitors.

Saka, provider of his side’s first two goals, scored the third in the closing stages with a clinical finish, as Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 matches.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta later described Saka, who has seven assists in as many league games this season, as “unbelievable”.

“He has the capacity to change and decide games. That is his maturity and it’s another step in what he wants,” Arteta said.

The win meant Arsenal became only the second club in Premier League history to record 400 home wins, and they remain within one point of Premier League pace-setters Liverpool before the international break.

Southampton, who still only have one point after seven games, had struggled amid incessant Arsenal pressure from the outset but, albeit at times unconvincingly, the visitors successfully held out until half-time.

Saints took an unexpected lead 10 minutes after the restart, Archer providing a neat finish on the counter attack after Raheem Sterling, making his first league start for the Gunners, was dispossessed by Mateus Fernandes.

That only served to spark Arsenal into life, however, and the hosts responded just three minutes later when Havertz curved an excellent finish in off the post, before Martinelli timed his run perfectly to meet Saka’s cross at the back post.

With Arsenal unable to put the game out of reach, Southampton produced a spirited response but were twice denied by the woodwork when Dibling’s effort deflected on to the post and Adam Armstrong hit the crossbar from the resulting corner.