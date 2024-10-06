Abia Labour Party Chieftain Commends Party’s Leaders for Transparent Primaries

A chieftain of the Labour Party in Abia State, Mr. Nwabueze Onwuneme, has commended the leadership of the party both in the national and state as led by Senator Nenadi Usman and Chief Emmanuel Oti for the very peaceful and transparent way they held the primaries for the chairmanship and councillorship positions for the November 2 local government elections.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, Onwuneme commended the leadership of the party both in the state and national for the transparent and fair manner in which the primaries were conducted, leading to the emergence of credible and popular candidates that would fly the party’s flag in the election.

Onwuneme also commended Governor Alex Otti for being a true democrat by his non-interference in the process but rather left it in the hands of the people to freely make their choices.

He appealed to members of the party to rally round and ensure that all the party’s candidates emerge victorious in order to replicate the sterling governance performance the governor has been doing in the state to the local governments.