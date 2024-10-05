  • Saturday, 5th October, 2024

President Bows to Pressure, Confers GCON Honour on Abbas

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

*Senate President, Speaker, CJN, others to be decorated with national honours

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has conferred the nation’s second highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.


In his 64th Independence Anniversary Speech on 1 October, President Tinubu had conferred the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the Speaker and the Deputy Senate President.


This development led to a debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, calling on the President to confer a higher honour on the Speaker.


President Tinubu, according to a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, was persuaded by the House of Representatives position and has decided to remedy the historical error and oversight.


Thus, he has decided to upgrade the Speaker to GCON from CFR, in accordance with the National Order of Precedence.


The statement added that the Speaker, the Senate President, other principal officers of the National Assembly and the Chief Justice of Nigeria will be formally decorated with their new honours later.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.