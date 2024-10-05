Glo Rewards Business Partners for Outstanding Performance

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, on Thursday threw a lavish ceremony in Lagos in honour of its business partners nationwide. The Partners Reward Night was held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island.



The company also celebrated the top-performing partners who met the established thresholds of deliverables at the national level and across all the regions. They were honoured with Special Reward Packages for their performances in delivering on their mandate.

A total number of 71 partners were rewarded in two broad categories, with the winners receiving millions of naira in cash prizes. Category 1 comprised 22 Activation Award winners and 33 Divisional Recharge winners.



In Category 2, 16 partners were rewarded for outstanding performance at the national level. They included three partners each for Sponsored Data and Activation, while ten of the partners won the national awards in the Recharge category.



According to Globacom, the event was held to “honour not just individual successes, but the collaborative spirit that drives innovation and growth”, adding that each of the partners continues to play crucial roles in “Globacom’s mission to empower people and businesses, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in telecommunications”.



The company presented to the business partners its current and future plans to promote the business and sustain a win-win relationship with them, promising to always put the interests of its business partners and other stakeholders into consideration in all its plans and projections.

“We are excited about the future of our continued partnership in serving our customers, fulfilling their needs and helping them achieve their ambitions. We count on you all to be by our side all the way”, the company reaffirmed to the excited business partners.

Globacom, which recently marked its 21st anniversary, noted that it has evolved from being a telecommunications service provider to becoming a Digital and Technology Company, driving the nation’s digital future. It promised to continue to explore unlimited opportunities to serve the customers by investing heavily in the latest tools and technologies.

The company recently unveiled My-G which gives subscribers more data value and more freedom to explore their passions. It has also reinvigorated the Glo Cafe app to give subscribers total control and access to entertainment, gaming, data solutions and other VAS services on their mobile devices. Glo also enhanced the Berekete tariff plan to give unparalleled juicy benefits to subscribers, ensuring that every new business innovation, product and service bring Glo customers one step closer to their goals.

However, it was not all about business plans and rewards, the partners were treated to a night of entertainment and razzmatazz. Also on hand to entertain guests were Lilian Yeri Danceworld, an all-female dance group with a lot of flexible dance moves.

The evening was lit up with good music from celebrated music star, Flavour, who added colour to wrap up the event. His scintillating performance got several of the guests hitting the dance floor to enjoy his renditions.