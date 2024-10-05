  • Saturday, 5th October, 2024

Forensic Investigators Urged to Enhance Skills amid Fraud Threats

Business | 6 mins ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

he increasing sophistication of modern fraud techniques has prompted a call to action for forensic investigators to upgrade their skills and stay ahead of the threat landscape.

At the membership training of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) held in Abuja, recently, experts stressed the need for specialised training and collaboration as being crucial to combating financial crimes. 

 In his lecture themed, ‘Forensic Investigation Practice & Procedures’, Professor of Accounting and Financial Development, Lead City University, Prof. Godwin Oyedokun, highlighted the importance of forensic investigations to the justice system and corporate governance, citing their relevance to legal outcomes and organisation’s decisions. 

He said, “Forensic investigation is a specialised process of systematically gathering and analysing evidence related to financial fraud, criminal activity or civil disputes, to uncover the truth and support legal proceedings.” 

According to the don, despite evolvement in practice, professionals are challenged by emerging fraudulent tactics, hence, should be on top of the game to remain relevant. 

He added that regulatory irregularities and complex financial transactions and corporate structures have continued to restrain successful practice. 

“Perpetrators of financial crimes continually adapt and employ sophisticated methods, making it challenging for forensic auditors to keep pace with emerging tactics. 

“Continuous professional development and specialised training should be mandated for forensic investigators, particularly as new technologies and methodologies emerge,” he advised. 

For effective outcomes, Oyedokun suggested the integration of advanced technologies such as digital forensics and artificial intelligence, citing its potential to deal with advanced crimes and frauds. 

“Above all, investigators must wholeheartedly uphold the fundamental principles of the practice, including professionalism, ethical standards and objectivity, “ he stated.

