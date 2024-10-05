Amotekun Rescues Nine Kidnap Victims, Nabs 68 Suspects in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Operatives of Ondo State Security Network Agency codename Amotekun, have successfully foiled five kidnap attempts, rescued nine victims and arrested 68 criminal suspects across the state within a week.



The state Commander of the agency, Adetunji Adeleye, stated this while parading 20 out of the 68 suspects at the headquarters of the corps in Akure.



He explained that the Amotekun Rangers, recently launched by the state Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, within the week under review had been active in combing the forests across the state, particularly in known flashpoints.



“In the last one week, we arrested about 68 criminals, out of which we are parading only 20. The Amotekun rangers launched by governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa recently had penetrated the forest, and substantially within the week under review, we were able to resist five kidnapping attempts. We were able to rescue nine victims. That is to say that the kidnap attempt failed.



“The notorious portion of Elegbeka had been bombarded, and we are glad to say that the Amotekun rangers had infiltrated the entire forest around Elegbeka to guarantee safety of commuters lives and property of the people of the area. In the next few weeks, we are going to dominate Ala, Ago-Oyinbo, Ogbese, Jugbere and other forests.”



Adeleye said the corps equally arrested three minors which belong to a family of husband (John Avor) and wife (Mary John) and children that specializes in breaking up houses and stealing.



“On enforcement of law and order, we have 15 suspects, on anti-grazing and farmers/herders clashes, only one on parade today.”

Adeleye further disclosed that a 28-year-old kidnapping suspect, identified as Usman Abubakar, was arrested in Igbo Oba-Owo during one of the operations, adding that the suspect is currently in custody, undergoing interrogation.



“He confirmed collecting two million Naira from the suspect, and he told us how they shared it, and he told us how to get to the root of their godfathers.”



On cultism, he said “we have three suspects that were arrested with charms, arms, and ammunitions. The infringement on anti-open-grazing law is Mohamed Abubakar that was arrested in Itaogbolu.

“There was a suspect that was arrested in Akoko by the joint effort of the police, the hunters and Amotekun corps. We are reviewing the case and investigation continues on him. On stealing of motorcycles, we have Muyidin Olaleye. We have Jimoh Sherif and Alex Idowu for receiving stolen motorcycles. On stealing of cocoa and plantain, we have Akinbinu Akilolu. In Irun-Akoko, we apprehended Bello Sunday.

“Destiny Johnson was arrested for breaking into a shop where mobile phones are sold. On stealing of electrical cables and wire, we apprehended Lekan Omotosho.The bad thing about it is that the owner of such premises had done so much and was getting ready to park into the house, only to get there and find out that the entire house had been vandalized. They remove cables, melt it, and sell it as copper.

“On burglary, breaking, and entry, we apprehended Michael Oluwafemi and Alamu Augustine. With this analysis, I want to place it on record that Ondo State is very, very safe to commuters, to indigenes and people doing genuine businesses.”

Adeleye warned residents of the State to be cautious in what they purchase, saying”, “Please don’t buy second-hand products without collecting the original verifiable receipt of purchase. As a result of the downturn of the economy, a lot of economic breaches are taking place. Please, don’t fall prey to these criminals.”