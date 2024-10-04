Switzerland Commits N1.9bn to Cushion Effects of Borno Flooding

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Trailing the Maiduguri floods and its devastating effects on Borno State, the government of Switzerland is committing approximately 1.9 billion Naira to support the humanitarian response.

The funding support will be channeled through the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund managed by the United Nations.

In a statement made available by the Swiss Embassy, Ambassador of Switzerland in Nigeria, Nicholas Lang, said the contribution will complement the efforts of the Nigerian government to respond to the crisis.

Expressing his satisfaction with Switzerland’s ability to contribute to alleviating the suffering of the people affected by the floods, Lang noted that providing such humanitarian support has been a key pillar of the Swiss government in keeping close and longstanding relationship with Nigeria.

He said flood-affected people will be provided with multi-sectoral assistance to meet their immediate basic needs. This will include health, water and sanitation measures to prevent the spread of a cholera outbreak, temporary shelter, food security, as well as protection services.

He said: “This contribution to the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund will come in direct support to the government’s efforts to provide immediate life-saving assistance.

“Providing such humanitarian support has been a key pillar of our close and longstanding relationship with Nigeria. We are also exploring ways to potentially assist efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness.

“With its ability to swiftly disburse funds and select the most relevant partners, including local organizations, I am confident that the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund will be an effective vehicle to provide immediate relief to the thousands of affected people in dire need of humanitarian assistance.”