Sen Buba Derides Gov Bala’s ‘Banditry Allegations’ as Baseless, Malicious

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Senator Shehu Umar Buba representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, also chairman of Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, has responded to allegations of sponsorship and support of banditry levelled against him by the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed stating they are baseless, fabricated and malicious and that: “I cannot be intimidated by such allegations.”

In his reply to the allegations addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Shehu Buba Umar stated: “It is both laughable and regrettable that a governor who has consistently insulted and attacked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu while inciting citizens against the federal government, would dare to submit a petition against a legislator who has merely responded to his unfounded outbursts.”

Senator Buba wrote: “As the Senator representing Bauchi South in the National Assembly, I have endured Governor Bala Mohammed’s arrogance, excesses, and unbecoming behaviour, including his unfounded fabrications directed at my character – all because I defended the president against his incessant disparaging remarks.”

According to him, “Not only did he orchestrate the withdrawal of my chieftaincy title, but he also employed political proxies to undermine my standing in the state. Such underhanded tactics clearly indicate his desperation, and I refuse to be intimidated.

“Therefore, I am unsurprised by his recent antics, which involve fabricating falsehoods in a petition to the president. In this letter, he alleges that one Abubakar Idris, a suspected bandit, and Zainab Aliyu Gado were registered to perform the pilgrimage through one Yahaya Ibrahim, purportedly a senior legislative aide to me, Senator Shehu Buba Umar.”

Senator Buba further wrote: “Upon reviewing the petition, I wish to clarify the following: I do not have a senior legislative aide named Yahaya Ibrahim.

“While it falls within the jurisdiction of security services to conduct due

diligence on prospective Hajj pilgrims, I sponsor numerous individuals for the pilgrimage each year based on recommendations from elders, community leaders, and religious figures.”

He added: “I gather that Hajia Zainab Ali was thoroughly screened and permitted to perform the Hajj, whereas Abubakar Idris was arrested for further investigation without any interference from my office.”

Shehu Buba Umar stressed: “As chairman of a critical senate committee, I have actively championed and supported initiatives aimed at counter-insurgency and anti-banditry, which have begun to yield positive results.”

According to him, “Governor Bala Mohammed has maintained his attacks on the president and waged a political war against those of us who dare to question his leadership style and arrogance.”

The senator further wrote that, “Mr. President, I’d like to remind you that in 2019, when Bala Mohammed faced political challenges, I personally introduced him to you through Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. However, just a few months later, he surprisingly turned against President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the APC at a PDP campaign rally in Bayelsa State, showcasing his ungrateful and duplicitous nature.

“In conclusion, I stand firm against these baseless allegations and remain committed to my responsibilities as a senator dedicated to my constituents’ welfare and our nation’s security. I attached with this letter, a list of media reports on the above as a reference.”