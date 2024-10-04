Pastor Adeboye Apologizes for Tithe Comment, Emphasizes Holiness as Prerequisite for Heaven

Sunday Ehigiator

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has apologised for his previous statement that Christians who didn’t pay tithe may not make heaven.

Adeboye clarified his stance during a youth convention at the Redemption City, Ogun State.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Adeboye apologised for the comment, which he described as a “mistake”.

“I apologise for saying ‘If you don’t pay tithe, you might not make it to heaven.’ I’m sorry, that’s wrong, and it’s not in the Bible. What the Bible says is ‘Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see God’,” he said.

He explained, “It is possible to be right and wrong at the same time. I will prove it to you. I’m a scientist, so I know that for years, we thought that light travels in straight lines….

“Later on, we discovered light travels in waves. It is wrong to limit you to 10 per cent when someone is talking of 20, 30, 40 per cent. 10 per cent should be for beginners. I believe God will give me an opportunity very soon to give you the details.”

Adeboye illustrated the story of a man who pledged to give $3.5 million, equal to the sum of donations of the all congregants during a fundraising at a conference of late American preacher Kenneth Hagin.

He said he had since been challenged to pay beyond 10 per cent as tithe when upon inquiry the man disclosed to him that: “five years ago I started a company with $500 and I said to God you are my senior partner…, prosper the business and I will not insult you with 10 per cent, I will give you 90 per cent.

“He said that five years later, my turnover is $50 million.

“From that day onward, I have been increasing my own steadily.

“I’ve not reached 90 per cent yet, but I’m far from 10 per cent. It’s wrong for me to say you should be paying only 10 per cent,” Adeboye said