NNL Shows Accountability, Presents  Audited Account to Congress

The board of the Nigeria National League (NNL) for the first time presented an audited financial report to its congress held last week in Bauchi.

This feat which was praised by stakeholders opened a fresh chapter in the history of the league’s financial management.

Chairman of the NNL Board, Mr. George Aluo, said the essence of auditing the books and making it open to the congress was to encourage openness and transparency.

“We need to gain public confidence in all we do, especially in the area of finance,” he said.

A partner in the Audit firm, Vincent Akinbami, who asides from being a chartered accountant worked with clubs like Ranchers Bees and Osun United in the past, said an 18-month audited account was prepared in order to have a stable accounting year that runs from July of a particular year to June of the following year.

According to Akinbami, the NNL management has done what others must emulate.