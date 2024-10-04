  • Thursday, 3rd October, 2024

NNL Shows Accountability, Presents  Audited Account to Congress

Sport | 7 mins ago

The board of the Nigeria National League (NNL) for the first time presented an audited financial report to its congress held last week in Bauchi.

This feat which was praised by stakeholders opened a fresh chapter in the history of the league’s financial management.

Chairman of the NNL Board, Mr. George Aluo, said the essence of auditing the books and making it open to the congress was to encourage openness and transparency.

“We need to gain public  confidence in all we do, especially in the area of finance,” he said.

A partner in the  Audit firm, Vincent Akinbami, who asides from being a chartered accountant worked with clubs like Ranchers Bees and Osun United in the past, said an 18-month audited account was prepared in order to have a stable accounting year that runs from July of a particular year to June of the following year.

According to Akinbami, the NNL management has done what others must emulate.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.