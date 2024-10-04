Lagos  to Enforce Action on Continued  Ban on Styrofoam Plastic

Segun James

Lagos state government has warned that it would employ actionable strategies to sustain the ban on the use and sale of styrofoam food containers and single use plastics (SUPs) in the state.

Addressing participants at a one-day stakeholders’ workshop on the implementation of the ban on usage of Styrofoam plastics and single use plastics held in Ikeja, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who was represented by the Special Adviser Environment, Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, said the workshop will fashion out necessary strategies to implement and sustain the ban on Styrofoam and other single-use plastics in Lagos state.

Wahab said statistics showed that Lagos generates over 13,000 tonnes of waste daily with a significant percentage being single-use-plastics and Styrofoam adding that these plastics have been scientifically proven to take up to a thousand years before degrading.

He added that a recent study also proved that micro-plastics were found in fetus and the blood stream of human beings, saying that the resolution to ban the product will not only be beneficial to the present generation but to generations yet unborn.

He recalled that the state government in January 2024 pronounced a ban on Styrofoam plastics and single-use-plastics to reduce the harmful environmental and health impacts of these materials on human health and the ecosystem.

He added that government remained determined to encourage viable options for Styrofoam containers across the metropolis.

“While the implementation of the ban on Styrofoam commenced on the 12th of February, 2024 upon the expiration of a three weeks’ moratorium, the State announced a six-month moratorium period for SUPs which was later magnanimously extended till end of the year 2024 upon stakeholders appeal to give room for more consultation while the ban on SUPs be effective by January 2025,” he said.

He maintained that Lagos had seen firsthand the devastating effects of plastic pollution, as it affects air quality, clogs the waterways, and poses long-term health risks to the citizens adding that the resolve to ban is a critical step toward climate action, sustainable waste management, and improve the overall quality of life in the communities.

Wahab said government recognises that the transition may not be easy as challenges, such as cost of alternative packaging materials, changes in consumer behaviour and ensuring compliance across board is expected.

“However, the state government is ready to implement the roles stipulated in the Lagos state plastic policy by providing an enabling environment and supporting research into new technological options,” he said.

He reiterated that government will continue to provide the necessary policy framework and support urging participants to come up with practical, actionable strategies for implementation of the ban on other single-use-plastics and raise public awareness by charting a roadmap that will ensure a smooth transition.

“The future of Lagos – our health, environment, and economy rests on the actions we take today. I therefore urge each of you to embrace the journey towards a plastic free Lagos with enthusiasm, optimism and shared sense of responsibility,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen said plastic waste management is one of the most daunting environmental challenges facing Lagos state with the increasing prevalence and negative effect.

Gaji said following the ban placed on the use of Styrofoam plastics and other single use plastics in the state, studies conducted reflects that drastic but needed action had been very useful in reducing the volume of plastic waste in the drainages and waterways across the state.

He said the ministry deemed it necessary to engage various stakeholders within the plastic ecosystem in comprehensive and robust stakeholders gathering where all interested parties will be present to chat a way forward.

He reminded all stakeholders that the state government is very interested in the progress and wellbeing of business organisations within the environment sector and would not take any action to jeopardise the interest of business owners saying this will be counter-productive to the progress and financial stability of the state.

“At the same time, it must be clearly noted that the state government will not shy away from its responsibility of having a clean and sustainable environment” he said.

According to the guest lecturer, former Dean of Law, Lagos State University, Prof. Funminiyi Adeleke, he noted that without prejudice to the power of the state to ban the aforementioned products, there is a great responsibilities imposed on the government to consider economic issues that may likely arise.

He added that the government is expected to give adequate notice, awareness and fashion out ways to cushion the effects of such ban in the short and long run.