Hoodlums Kill Two Police Operatives in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Two police operatives attached to Anambra State command were yesterday killed by hoodlums.

The operatives were attacked and killed in Nnewi during a gun duel with the hoodlums.

It was gathered that during the duel, the hoodlums tossed an improvised explosive device (IED) at the police operatives, and it exploded, killing two of the men in the squad, while their patrol van was also set ablaze.

The state police command confirmed the incident. The spokesperson of the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a press release, said the manhunt for the attackers has commenced.

He said: “Joint Security Force, begins manhunt operation on armed men who murdered two police operatives on investigation activities in the early hours of today 3/10/2024 at Uruagu, Nnewi North.

“Preliminary information reveals that the armed men started shooting sporadically on sighting the police operatives and threw an improvised explosive into their operational vehicle.

“Unfortunately, two of the operatives paid the supreme price while the vehicle caught fire.

“Given the above, the command calls on members of the public especially the eyewitnesses and others to aid the ongoing Police operations in the area.