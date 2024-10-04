Group Unfolds Plans to Rebrand Nigeria, Targets 30m Youths for Tech Acquisition 

* Embraces Tinubu’s national youth conference

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, The Unveiling and Rebranding Nigeria Initiative (URNI), has unfolded plans to engage in capacity building for 30 million young entrepreneurs in the country.

The group, at a news conference in Abuja Friday, explained that part of the strategies to achieve its objective was to set up Tech Hubs & Skill Acquisition Centres across Nigeria.

The URNI, also on the occasion, unfolded its plans to embark on multiple strategies to rebrand Nigeria by instilling patriotic zeal on the nation’s young population.

The group said it had as its strategies, a comprehensive arrangement to celebrate Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and encourage the youths to actively contribute to the country’s development.

It explained that the media engagement in Abuja on Friday was to keep abreast journalists of the launch of the initiative, scheduled for October 26th, nat the nation’s capital.

Part of the communiqué read: “URNI is also dedicated to ensuring that this movement remains a citizen-driven effort that reflects the voices, hopes and dreams of all Nigerians.

“Through continued engagement, outreach, and collaboration, URNI will work to make a lasting impact on Nigeria’s future,” it added.

The communiqué noted that URNI planned to gather key national stakeholders, policymakers, corporate leaders, community influencers and citizens committed to national progress.

The statement further read: “The launch is a pivotal moment for URNI to outline its mission to project the positive image of Nigeria using technology and community engagement to inspire patriotism in Nigeria.

“The URNI launch will also feature the launch of the book ‘Faces of Patriotism.’ The theme of the event will be ‘Rise up Patriot: Take Pride in our Nation.’

“The URNI seeks to promote a new narrative for Nigeria, emphasizing the nation’s strengths, unity and opportunities.

“The initiative aims to shift the national conversation from a focus on challenges to a celebration of the country’s potential.

“This movement will focus on fostering a spirit of patriotism, promoting civic responsibility and encouraging citizens to take active roles in reshaping Nigeria’s image, both at home and abroad.”

Speaking earlier at the news conference, the Chairman, Advisory Committee of URNI, Dr. Vincent Ugochukwu, emphasized the core principles of the initiative.

According to him, “Our vision at URNI is to foster a nation where Nigerians, both at home and abroad, celebrate their heritage and actively contribute to the country’s development.

“URNI will place a major focus on engaging the Nigerian youth, recognizing them as the driving force behind national rebranding efforts.

“We believe that the youth are the heartbeat of this nation. It is their creativity, resilience, and dedication that will drive the future we all want to see.”

The Assistant Chairman, URNI Advisory Committee, Mr. Nura Ibrahim Miko, said URNI is committed to empowering young Nigerians to take charge of their destiny and lead the charge for positive change.

Similarly, the URNI Programme Coordinator, Mr. Abdulkadir Lawal, described the planned 30-day National Youth Conference by President Bola Tinubu as a welcome development.

He said it would be an opportunity for young Nigerians to express the views about the country and set an agenda for the leadership on how to move the country forward.

The lead Strategist, Mrs. Obiageri Agubata and the Assistant Programme Manager, Mr. Emegha Joshua, also spoke with journalists on the occasion.