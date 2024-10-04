From Benin to the World: Gbriel’s Gospel Music Ministry

Aideyan Gabriel Osuyi, known professionally as Gbriel, is a Nigeria-born and UK-based gospel singer, songwriter, and music director inspiring countless lives with his soul-stirring melodies and uplifting testimony. With a passion that transcends borders and cultures, Gbriel’s music embodies his profound love for God and commitment to sharing the Gospel.



From humble beginnings in Benin City to sharing stages with renowned gospel artists, Gbriel’s journey serves as a powerful affirmation of music’s enduring impact and faith’s transformative power.

In this exclusive interview with MARY NNAH, Gbriel shares insights into his creative process, inspirations, and the driving force behind his music ministry.

What inspired you to pursue a career in gospel music, and how do you stay motivated?

Growing up, I was blessed to be surrounded by music and ministry. As a child, I accompanied my mother on various missions and outreach programmes, witnessing firsthand the transformative power of music. During these formative years, my passion for music began to take root.

As I grew, my musical talents were cultivated through learning various instruments and singing with the church choir. My mother’s encouragement played a pivotal role, as she took my sister and me to perform at numerous events. These experiences honed our performance skills, instilled confidence, and deepened our understanding of music’s impact.

Renowned gospel artists Sonnie Badu, Sinach, and Buchi inspired me to pursue music professionally. Buchi’s mentorship, in particular, provided invaluable guidance and support. His legacy of excellence continues to motivate me to reach new heights.

A turning point came when my friend Sunny Praise urged me to record my first song. His unwavering belief in my talent gave me the courage to take the leap, marking the beginning of an incredible journey.

Today, I reflect on those early days with gratitude, acknowledging the pivotal roles my mother, musical mentors, and friends have played in shaping me into the artist I am becoming.

What is the story behind Gbriel as a stage name and what does it represent to you and your music ministry?

I met a visionary producer in Benin, now based in Canada. He saw something in me that I hadn’t yet seen – potential. And with that vision came a crucial piece of advice: I needed a stage name.

He suggested ‘G’Bra’, but fate had other plans. I soon discovered that another talented artist from South Africa shared the same name, sparking a creative dilemma.

Undeterred, I sought a unique identity that would set me apart. After much reflection and prayer, ‘Gbriel’ was born – a name that reflected my artistic persona and honoured my spiritual roots.

Today, I’m proud to be known as Gbriel, a name that symbolises my commitment to spreading God’s message through music.

What drives your passion for praise and worship?

My music is born from a deep desire to praise God and worship Him with every fiber of my being. The unwavering love of God is the spark that ignites my creativity, inspiring me to sing and share His message with the world.

At the core of my music lies a fundamental truth: loving God is the foundation for loving humanity. When we experience God’s unconditional love, we’re empowered to love others selflessly. This conviction fuels my passion to create music that uplifts, heals, and brings hope to those who need it most.

My ultimate goal is to point listeners to the cross, where salvation, redemption, and love converge.

How does your role impact the community?

Throughout my life’s journey, I’ve been blessed to make a meaningful impact in various communities around the world. As a dedicated worship leader, I’ve had the privilege of serving in diverse nations and sharing my musical gifts to uplift and inspire others.

Wherever I’ve travelled, I’ve consistently contributed to the spiritual growth and enrichment of each community. My passion for music has been a unifying force, bridging cultural gaps and fostering an atmosphere of worship and reverence.

The bonds I’ve formed have been profound, and the impact of my ministry has been lasting.

Your music is known for its electrifying energy – what drives your passion for praise and worship?



The energy that flows from my songs is a genuine reflection of my profound love for God. Every note, every lyric, and every melody is an offering of gratitude, a heartfelt expression of my deepest devotion.

When I sing, I pour my soul into every performance, giving God my best sacrifice of praise. It’s not just about the music; it’s about honoring Him with every fiber of my being. My songs are a celebration of His goodness, His grace, and His unwavering love.

In the midst of life’s challenges, my music serves as a beacon of hope, a reminder of God’s faithfulness and sovereignty. Through every verse, I strive to convey the depth of His love and the transformative power of His presence.

My songs are more than just melodies; they are a reflection of my walk with God, a declaration of His faithfulness, and a tribute to His glory. When you listen to my music, I hope you experience the same energy, the same passion, and the same love that drives me to surrender my all to Him.

Can you share a personal experience where your music made a significant impact on someone’s life?

I’ve had the privilege of leading worship from the church altar numerous times, and each experience has been evidence of the power of music to touch hearts and transform lives.

One unforgettable moment stands out in my memory. After a particularly spirited worship session, a lady once approached me and shared how my music lifted her out of a somber mood, putting a smile back on her face.

Moments like these remind me of the profound impact music can have on our lives. It’s not just about melodies or lyrics; it’s about the divine connection that occurs when we surrender to the Holy Spirit.

As a songwriter, what’s your creative process like, and how do you come up with lyrics that resonate with your audience?

As a songwriter, I’ve discovered that inspiration can strike anywhere, anytime. My music is a reflection of my emotions, and often, it’s the most unexpected moments that spark creativity.

Sometimes, when I’m feeling hurt or overwhelmed, I find solace in song. The lyrics flow effortlessly, a cathartic release of emotions that helps me process and heal. Other times, when joy and gratitude fill my heart, the words pour out in celebration.

But there’s another catalyst for my creativity – the thrill of improvisation. Sitting at the piano, fingers dancing across the keys, I await the spark of inspiration. And it was in one of these moments that this song was born.

How does your faith influence your music, and what message do you hope listeners take away from your songs?

My faith is the foundation of my music, infusing every note, every lyric, and every melody with the transformative power of the Gospel. As a messenger of hope, I strive to create music that resonates with the hearts of those who need it most – the hopeless, the broken, and the marginalised.

Through my songs, I aim to proclaim the liberating truth that, in Christ, we are already victorious. Regardless of life’s challenges, we are winners, empowered by God’s unconditional love and grace.

My music is more than just entertainment; it’s a reflection of God’s redemptive story. Every song reflects the Gospel’s ability to uplift, heal, and restore. I seek to inspire listeners to cling to faith, to trust in God’s sovereignty, and to find solace in His unwavering presence.

You are also a choir leader at your local church – how does that experience shape your approach to music and ministry?

For many years, I’ve had the privilege of serving as a music director in various churches across multiple countries. This journey has taken me to diverse cultural landscapes, allowing me to share my passion for worship and music with people from all walks of life.

However, God’s plan for me has evolved, and I’ve been called to a new chapter of ministry. Currently, I serve as an Associate Pastor and Preacher at Word Demonstration Power Church.

My passion is to proclaim the Gospel, teach, and provide spiritual guidance, integrating worship and music into our ministry.

What’s the most memorable moment or performance of your career so far?

One experience that remains etched in my memory is my time ministering at Omega Fire Church in Germany. It was a remarkable encounter, as the congregation was electrified by the presence of God, and the atmosphere was palpably charged with His power.

How do you balance your music ministry with your other responsibilities, like being a committed member of your church?

As a multifaceted individual, I strive to harmonize my diverse commitments. Music is an integral part of my being, but so are my responsibilities as a healthcare professional, husband, father, and pastor.

Currently, I balance my music ministry with my career in healthcare, nurturing the well-being of others. At home, I cherish my beautiful wife and two precious children, prioritizing family time and nurturing our bond.

Beyond my immediate family, I’m dedicated to serving my community. Whenever possible, I volunteer at our local church, contributing to its growth and vitality. Additionally, as an Associate Pastor at Word Demonstration Power Church, I’m committed to shepherding and empowering our congregation.

By God’s grace, I navigate these multiple roles, seeking balance and effectiveness in each sphere. I’m grateful for the support of my loved ones and the opportunity to make a positive impact in various aspects of life.

What’s next for Gbriel – any upcoming projects or collaborations you can share with us?

Gabriel, the versatile worship minister, is set to unleash a vibrant array of worship experiences, blending Gospel music with Afrobeat and Hip-Pop rhythms. This fresh sound is designed to uplift, inspire, and bring people together in spirit and truth.

Also, I’m teaming up with Ekene Smith for “Laugh & Supper” on Easter Monday next year! This event will showcase young talents, provide a platform for artistic expression, and inspire unity through laughter and entertainment. I’m also refining my lyrics to deliver impactful music.