Court Remands Father for Allegedly Raping Daughter in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 42-year-old man, Christopher Israel, in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged rape and assault.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for alleged rape and assault.

The prosecutor, Inspector Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 21 in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant, raped his 22-year-old daughter, who came to pay him a visit and inflicted injury on her while struggling with him.

According to him, the offence contravene Sections 265 and 256 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubunmi Bamidele, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

She adjourned the case till November 6 for mention.

