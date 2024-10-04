AMCE Plans $237m Cutting-Edge Cyclotron Facility for Cancer, Sickle Cell Treatment

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), has commenced the construction of modern medicine facility with advanced medical imaging technology essential for diagnosing and treating diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular and neurological disorders.

AMCE which is a tertiary-level multi-specialty medical institution being built in Abuja by Afreximbank in collaboration with King’s College Hospital, London.

The Centre yesterday took Journalists on a facility tour of its $1 billion world-class, state-of-the-art medical facilities, including a Cyclotron that will significantly enhance diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities across the continent.

The Chief Executive Officer of AMCE, Mr. Brian Deaver, said the Cyclotron is a crucial component of AMCE, designed to facilitate advanced medical imaging technology essential for diagnosing and treating complex diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders – areas where AMCE will specialise.

Deaver said that the first stage of the hospital project will gulp $237 million with focus on four key areas of intervention-cancer, sickle cell, cardiovascular, hematology treatment and general medical and surgical services.

“This equipment will enable the production of radiopharmaceuticals, which are vital for PET-CT scans and other nuclear medicine procedures, offering unparalleled precision in disease detection and treatment planning,”‘ he said.

Currently, West Africa faces a significant gap in access to cyclotron technology, with only one operational cyclotron in the region.

According to a 2023 report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the majority of Africa’s cyclotron facilities are concentrated in North Africa and South Africa, leaving West Africa with limited access to advanced diagnostic imaging and radiopharmaceutical production.

Brian said that the development of AMCE’s Cyclotron facility aims to bridge this gap, providing much-needed access to cutting-edge medical technology in West Africa.

He said the medical centre presently in the final stages of construction will be completed in April 2025 and will commence operations by June of the same year.

“The development of the AMCE’sCyclotron facility at our Abuja medical centre represents a monumental leap forward in medical advancement and access across the continent.

“This facility will not only elevate our diagnostic capabilities but also democratise access to cutting-edge treatment options that have historically been out of reach for most people in Africa. Enhancing the accuracy and speed of disease detection and treatment will play a vital role in saving lives and improving patient outcomes,” Brian said.

The AMCE boss said that by producing radiopharmaceuticals in-house, the health institution can ensure that patients receive the highest quality of care, a crucial step in the hospital’s mission to deliver, “world-class, accessible, and affordable healthcare across the continent.”

The AMCE Cyclotron has the capacity to supply radioisotopes to other PET CT facilities in the sub-region.

The Deputy General Manager, the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA); Fatima Ige who represented the Director General, said the agency is working with the hospital to ensure compliance to regulatory rules as it concerns ionizing radiation.

While explaining the various sections of the hospital complex during the tour, the Chief Medical Director of AMCE, Dr. Aisha Umar, said that everything is being put in place to ensure excellent service delivery on a sustainable basis.

As a tertiary health institution dedicated to ensuring the use of cutting age technology in the treatment and management of diseases, Deaver said that AMCE will no doubt help to reverse the brain drain syndrome and medical tourism.