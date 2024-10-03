  • Thursday, 3rd October, 2024

WAP  Commences Airing of New Papa Ajasco & Company Oct 15

Nigeria | 29 mins ago

Sunday Okobi

After several weeks of massive nationwide publicity and funfair, Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) has finally announced that the eagerly-anticipated Papa Ajasco & Company: Gen Z Papi TV Comedy would come live on air on October 15, 2024.

 According to the organisation, “This new version of the multiple-award-winning Papa Ajasco & Company TV Comedy follows the titular character, Papa Ajasco aka Gen Z Papi, as he rises to superstardom as a successful afrobeats musician while engaged in rivalry with another musician, Emperor Agu; starring the much-loved main characters-Papa Ajasco, Pa James, Mama Ajasco, Boy Alinco, and Miss Pepeiye, as well as several hilarious new supporting characters played by Jude Chukwuka, Jide Kosoko, Fatai Oodua (Lalude), Francis Odega, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Jaiye Kuti, Nobert Young, ShadeAyinke Ola (Iyalegba), Shirley Igwe, Oluchi Amajuoyi, and
others.

According to the producer of Papa Ajasco & Company: Gen Z Papi, Wale Adenuga Jnr.,  “Since Papa Ajasco and Company TV Series started airing across Nigeria in 1997, the programme has amassed a very large viewership spanning several generations.

 “As the longest-running TV Comedy in Nigeria, we have remained popular by always keeping our storylines and production styles fresh and relevant to our viewers of different ages, especially the youths who are the majority of our viewership. This new Genz Papi production has already received amazing positive feedback from a Sample Audience, and we are excited to share it with the world,” he said

