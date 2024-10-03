UBA’s Evening of Influence and Impact at #UNGA79

At the cocktail reception of the United Bank for Africa held at the sidelines of the just concluded 79th United Nations General Assembly, UNGA79, themed “An Evening of Influence and Impact”, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the event highlighted Africa’s growing influence on the global stage while celebrating the bank’s 75 years of driving financial inclusion globally and the 40 years anniversary of UBA America

For 75 years, the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), has exhibited commitment in delivering exceptional service and driving global impact by building people, businesses, and communities, standing strong on a legacy of trust and unwavering dedication.

Known for its customer-centric policy, Africa’s global bank’s primary strategy is achieved through the deployment of three key levers – People, Process and Technology while emphasising the core values of Enterprise, Execution and Excellence.

With multiple awards over the years, the bank has continued to distinguish itself in the financial service industry across Africa, North America, Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

Therefore, to commemorate the 40 years anniversary of UBA America and the 75 years of UBA Group, the financial institution, last week held a Cocktail Reception at the sidelines of the just concluded 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) in New York City.

Held at The Pierre, A Taj Hotel in New York, the event came after the bank had series of insightful conversations and meaningful connections on Africa’s economic growth; empowering the next generation of young entrepreneurs; and also transforming energy for a more sustainable future.

Themed an “𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭”, the event highlighted Africa’s growing influence on the global stage while celebrating the bank’s 75 years of driving financial inclusion globally.

Hosted by the Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, who led the charge of stepping up Africa on the global stage, the UBA Cocktail event was targeted at not just connecting global leaders but also shaping the future of Africa and the world at large.

The cocktail reception brought together top global leaders, captains of industries, crème de la creme of the society and even policy makers in one room to network and chart a better course for the future of the globe.

According to the bank, the impactful conversations had at the cocktail are part of where Africa’s future on the global stage gets shaped. In attendance were the President of São Tomé and Principe, His Excellency Carlos Vila Nova; President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio and wife, Fatima Jabbe-Bio; President of Gabon, His Excellency, Brice Oligui Nguema; President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo; President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai; Queen Maxima of the Netherlands; and Director General, World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Also gracing the occasion was Africa’s richest person, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Governor of Niger State, Governor Mohammed Umaru Baggo; Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang; Minister of Women Affairs, Madam Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani;Minister of Youth and Sports Development of Nigeria, Jamila Bio Ibrahim; President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Okey Benedict Oramah; and CEO All On, Wiebe Boer.

The UBA team had the likes of Group Managing Director, UBA Group, Oliver Alawuba; CEO UBA Africa, Biola Bawuah; CEO UBA International, Sola Yomi Ajayi; UBA Group Director for Corporate Communications, Bola Atta;

Ebele Ogbue, Group Head, Corporate and Energy Bank, UBA; and Alero Ladipo, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at UBA Group, and several others including Oge Elumelu of Conversations with Oge.

Others spotlighted were Nollywood veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji; Founder of Ebony Life Group, Mo Abudu; Chairman of MTN Nigeria Plc, Dr Ernest Ndukwe; Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTN Nigeria Communications, Tobe Okigbo; American Businessperson, Bozoma Saint John; and

President and Group CEO, Transcorp Group, Owen D. Omogiafo; amongst several others including Music Superstar, David, who had guests dancing to hits upon hits.

Earlier at UNGA, the bank had interfaced with global leaders and policy makers on the need to collectively foster progress, drive and invest in impactful change for Africa’s future and put the continent on the global state.

According to Elumelu, “There is a better way to invest in Africa for a sustainable future that creates value for all. “ This again was reiterated at the high level conservations Elumelu held with his team and policymakers across board to elevate Africa to the global stage.

The evening was truly one for the books in terms of

exclusive networking, world-class entertainment, and impactful conversations, just as the UBA Group continues to commit “to the economic advancement of Africa, facilitation of Capital, Development and Investment flows to Africa, the eradication of poverty on the continent, empowerment of our youth through education, job creation, access to capital and access to markets”.