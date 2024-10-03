  • Thursday, 3rd October, 2024

Tinubu Commiserates With Niger Govt over Boat Mishap

Nigeria | 59 mins ago

.Directs NIWA to investigate, curb recurring boat accidents nationwide

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the Government and people of Niger State over a boat accident which occurred Tuesday night at Mokwa Local Government Area.
The boat, which was said to be carrying about 300 people, primarily women and children, was sailing on the Gbajibo River from the Mundi community when it capsized.
While at least 150 people were rescued from the scene, 25 bodies have so far been recovered.
The President, in a release issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commiserated with the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of the souls of the dead.
President Tinubu directed the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to investigate the spate of boat accidents in Niger state and across the country and devise modalities to check the trend.
He ordered NIWA to expand the scope of its surveillance of inland waters to ensure our people’s safety and prosecute boat operators violating the ban on night sailing.
The President thanked emergency workers and local divers who were working to find the remaining people.

