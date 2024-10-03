Tinubu Begins Two-week Working Leave, Departs for London

•To use vacation to reflect on his govt’s reforms

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu yesterday, departed the nation’s capital, Abuja, for London, the United Kingdom where he’ll be spending two weeks out of his annual leave.

The President was seen off at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe international airport, Abuja at about 2.30pm by top government officials including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; Budget and Economic Planning Minister, Abubakar Bagudu and Minister Defence, Bello Matawalle.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that Tinubu would begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

According to a statement issued by Onanuga, the President would use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.

He is expected to return to the country after the leave expires.