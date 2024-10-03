Senate Summons Works Minister, Umahi, over Poor State of Oyo-Ogbomoso Highway

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate, yesterday, summoned the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, to explain the continued delay in the completion of the Oyo-Ogbomoso federal highway.

The decision by red chamber was sequel to its consideration of a motion sponsored by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, representing Oyo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Buhari’s two prayers in the motion were approved by his colleagues.

The Senate unanimously urged the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, direct the relevant authorities to complete the rehabilitation of the old Ogbomoso-Oyo road to forestall further negative occurrence on the road.

It also mandated the Senate Committee on Works to invite the Minister of Works with a view to unraveling the circumstance (s) that led to the abandonment of the portion of the Ogbomoso-Oyo Federal Road project by the contractor.

Buhari underscored the importance of good roads, saying apart from preventing avoidable accidents, it would make movement of goods and services, easier.

“The Senate is aware that transportation ensures stable prices in different markets and enable traders to regulate the supply of goods at various locations, based on changing demands.

“In the last one month, the people of Ogbomoso land have been plunged into an unprecedented crisis, occasioned by a tragic petrol tankers accident that occurred on the road, which resulted in traffic gridlock, rendered some inhabitants of the area homeless, paralysed economic activities as well as claimed some innocent lives.

“The situation has been further exacerbated by the diversion of commuters to old Ogbomoso-Oyo road, which is the Takie-Bowen-Seminary-Emayo-Caretaker Federal Road, due to the reconstruction of the new Ogbomoso-Oyo Federal Road, which has been ongoing since the year 2007.”

The Senate expressed worry that the old Ogbomoso-Oyo federal road, which the commuters have diverted to temporary, was currently undergoing rehabilitation due to the high volume of trucks, plying it since the year 2020.