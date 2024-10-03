Precise Platforms to Address Nigeria’s Economic Challenges

Agnes Ekebuike

Precise Platforms, has officially launched its latest initiative, the PrecisePoint Podcast, a innovative series designed to delve into the country’s most critical economic issues and government policies.

The podcast aims to bridge the communication gap between policy-makers and the general public, offering accessible, data-driven insights into complex fiscal and economic topics.

The PrecisePoint Podcast is set to explore a broad spectrum of issues such as fiscal policies, trade regulations, inflation, and energy reforms areas that are currently at the forefront of Nigeria’s economic discourse. By hosting expert discussions and providing in-depth analyses, the platform seeks to offer a fresh perspective that caters to business leaders, policymakers, and everyday citizens alike, encouraging a more informed and engaged public.

Account Director at Precise Platforms and the driving force behind the podcast, Rhoda Olajide, shared her enthusiasm about the project, emphasising its potential to foster meaningful dialogue. “We are thrilled to launch the _PrecisePoint Podcast, a platform that will serve as a crucial hub for conversations on the intersection of business and policy. By breaking down intricate topics, we aim to deliver actionable insights that inform both decision makers and the public.”

Highlighting the importance of the podcast in the current economic climate, Olajide said: “With Nigeria’s economy facing unprecedented challenges, PrecisePoint will tackle critical issues like inflation, regulatory changes, and fiscal policies. Our goal is to evaluate the impact of these policies on businesses and the everyday lives of Nigerians, ultimately contributing to the search for sustainable solutions.”

Supervisory Producer of the PrecisePoint Podcast, Gabriel Ntoka, echoed Olajide’s sentiments and stressed the platform’s commitment to providing unbiased, expert driven content. “At PrecisePoint, we are committed to mining data and transforming it into usable insights that can shape public opinion and inform decision making at all levels,” Ntoka explained.