APM Terminals Apapa Hosts Inaugural Employees’ Talent Show

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, hosted its first-ever talent show on Friday, 27th September 2024, celebrating the diverse and hidden talents of its employees beyond their daily routines.



The “APM Terminals Got Talent” show, themed “Lifting Industry Talents,” took place at the company’s premises at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, bringing together employees from various departments eager to showcase their skills.



The atmosphere was filled with excitement and camaraderie as colleagues cheered and supported one another.



The Terminal Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, expressed pride in the creativity and versatility of the employees.



“We are celebrating our staff for their creativity and skills through performances. APM Terminals is committed to delivering for our customers, and it is equally important to recognize the amazing people who make that possible. Today, we celebrate both our employees and contractors. We are an amazing family and this event highlights the energy and passion they bring to work every day, creating a fun and engaging workplace,” Knudsen remarked. The Employee Relations Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Ben Nwangwu, noted that the talent show not only boosted morale but also strengthened bonds among employees. He revealed plans to make the talent hunt an annual tradition, encouraging staff to continue exploring their creative interests. The Head, People Function, APM Terminals Nigeria, Uzoma Ben-Ude said, “We held three rounds with 15 contestants, narrowing down to five finalists before selecting the top three winners. In total, nine contestants were rewarded for their efforts.” She emphasised that the company’s commitment to work-life balance extends beyond regular duties, providing opportunities for employees to recharge and refocus. “This initiative ensures our employees return to work energised and motivated,” Ben-Ude added.



The show featured a wide array of performances, including acting, singing, instrumental music, and dynamic dance routines.



Olawale Zaccheaus, a storekeeper in the kitchen department, who emerged as the winner, was overwhelmed with joy at his unexpected victory. “I am so surprised. I wasn’t expecting this at all. At first, I was scared of the crowd, but I managed my nerves and enjoyed the experience,” Zaccheaus said. Ade Oviaye secured second place, while Emmanuel Afolayan took third. All winners were rewarded with exciting prizes, acknowledging their exceptional talents and dedication. The event left employees feeling proud and inspired, with one participant stating, “It’s amazing to see the hidden talents of my colleagues. This event brought us closer together.”



