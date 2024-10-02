Youths Protest Murder of Head of Local Vigilance Group in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Hundreds of angry youths in Kajola village of Igbaja community in Ifelodun local government council area of Kwara State yesterday staged a peaceful protest over the purported killing of the commandant of a local vigilance group in the community.

Already, security personnel including Army, State Security Service and the police were said to have been mobilised to the community to avoid any attacks.

The deceased, according to THISDAY checks, was said to have been killed by a suspected Fulani in the community.

The vigilance commandant, Chief Lukman Balogun, who had been a thorn in the flesh of kidnappers in the environ was until his death Monday evening, a traditional ruler, holding the title of Jagun of Elese Igbajaland. Following this ugly development, the angry youths yesterday took to the streets when the news of another kidnap of three people in the same area filtered into the community.

It was further learnt that the deceased was among the team on the trail of some kidnappers who had earlier abducted three prominent residents, before he was reportedly killed.

Sources told journalists yesterday in Ilorin that, the deceased was said to have been killed at Ogele-Yaaru road in the town.

Contacted, the paramount ruler of Igbajaland, Oba Ahmed Awuni Babalola Arepo III has charged the protesters to be calm, describing Jagun’s death as a big blow on Igbajaland.

He assured the youths that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will be apprehended and brought to book.

Also, the Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Femi, who led delegation to the area, commiserated with the community on the death of Jagun, and assured the people that all hands would be on deck to track down the killers.

However, all efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Toun Ejire-Adeyemi proved abortive as several phone calls to her were neither picked nor returned.

