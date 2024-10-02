World Heart Day: Golden Terra Oil Promotes Heartful Choices

In commemoration of this year’s World Heart Day, Golden Terra Soya Oil has launched its ‘Heartful Choice’ campaign, reinforcing its commitment to promoting heart health and empowering Nigerians to take cardiovascular health seriously. The theme of this year’s World Heart Day, Use Heart for Action, aligns with Golden Terra Oil’s mission to educate consumers on making informed, heart-conscious choices.

As a leading brand in healthy cooking oils, Golden Terra Soya Oil has partnered with various cardiologists, nutritionists, & health experts to spearhead a series of awareness initiatives. Through impactful live sessions, social media campaigns, and educational content more light is being shed on heart-healthy habits in reducing cardiovascular risks.

A key aspect of the campaign is consumer education on the importance of Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA), found in Golden Terra Soya Oil, which help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Consumers are encouraged to read food labels more carefully, understanding the difference between unhealthy saturated fats and heart-friendly alternatives like PUFA. The Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA) in Golden Terra Oil help reduce the risk of heart disease by maintaining healthy cholesterol levels and promoting overall cardiovascular well-being.

Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, reaffirmed the brand’s longstanding commitment to heart health. “Golden Terra Oil believes that every meal is an opportunity to nourish your heart. By educating consumers about the benefits of PUFAs and promoting a culture of conscious eating, Golden Terra believes in empowering Nigerians to make heart-healthy choices and thereby prioritize their cardiovascular well-being. World Heart Day is a reminder that small heartful choices in our daily habits can have a significant impact on our health,” he said.