We’ll Participate in Rivers LG Elections, Declares APC 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that it will participate in the state local government council elections fixed for Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The Chairman of APC in the state, Emeka Beke made the announcement in a letter he jointly signed with the party’s secretary, Sam Etetegwung, which was addressed to the national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday.

In stated this in letter titled “Re: Position of the Rivers State All Progressives Congress on the Forthcoming Local Government Election in Rivers State vis-a-vis the Judgement in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/987/2024”.

Beke, who noted the participation of the party in the polls, added that names of candidates have been submitted to Rivers State Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for election.

The APC chairman faulted the judgement of Justice Peter Lifu, stopping the polling to hold, saying that the application allegedly filed the matter deceit.

Beke, who explained that they are the duly elected, recognised and valid executive committee of the APC in Rivers State, said the embattled caretaker committee chairman of the party in the state, Tony Okocha, does not have the authority of the leadership of the party to file or maintain the said suit.

In the letter, Beke stated: “In view of the local government elections scheduled to hold on the 5th of October, 2024 and the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division presided over by Hon. Justice Peter Lifu in Suit No. PHC/ABJ/CS/987/2024 between All Progressives Congress and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it has become imperative that we write this letter, stating clearly the position of the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

“Recall that following an attempt by some members of the National Working Committee of the APC to displace the duly elected State Executive Committee of the APC, Rivers State Chapter by purporting to have dissolved the Executive Committee and replaced same with a caretaker committee led by one Chief Tony Okocha, the elected State Executive Committee approached the High Court of Rivers State in Suit No.

PHC/3592/CS/2023 (between Sam Sam Etetegwung and Abdullahi Ganduje & Ors) and Suit No. PCH/3735/CS/2023 (between Chief Barnax Ezeboy Enyi & Ors and All Progressives Congress & Ors).

“In a considered judgement, the High Court of Rivers State per Hon. Justice S.H. Aprioku affirmed the validity and subsistence of our Executive Committee until 2025. The Court also set aside the purported caretaker committee of Chief Tony Okocha and declared that the duly elected State Executive Committee (as led by Chief Emeka Beke) is the authentic leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State.

“We are aware that the Federal High Court per Hon. Justice Peter Lifu delivered a judgement in Suit No. PHC/ABJ/CS/987/2024.

“We, however, hereby notify you that Chief Tony Okocha who filed that suit purportedly as “Chairman, Caretaker Committee” of the All Progressives Congress, Rivers State Chapter is an impostor and totally unknown to the Rivers Chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

“He is neither the Chairman nor is he a leader in any capacity whatsoever. He (Chief Tony Okocha) does not also have the authority of the leadership of the Party in Rivers State as constituted under Chief Emeka Beke, to file or maintain the said suit on its behalf.

“We are equally aware that on the 4th day of September, 2024, the High Court of River State per Hon Justice I.P.C Igwe in Suit No. PHC/2696/CS/2024 between Action Peoples Party (APP) and Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission has given a judgement compelling the Rivers State Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to proceed with the local government election scheduled for 5th October, 2024 or any other date of its choice.

“That judgement, being first in time to the latter judgement in FHC/ABJ/CS/987/2024, takes precedence. As we all know, when two equities are equal, the first in time prevails. We annex certified true copy of the Judgement Order for your record and action as ANNEXURE APC 3.

“May we state also, that under the constitution of the All Progressives Congress, all issues relating to the participation in the local government elections are within the authority of the State Executive Committee and so, it is our Executive Committee as led by Chief Emeka Beke that determines whether and how the Rivers State Chapter of the All progressives Congress is to participate in the forthcoming local government elections in Rivers State.

“What is more, the Supreme Court of Nigeria had already ordered the Government of Rivers State to conduct local government elections in Rivers State within three months of judgement. The Federal High Court cannot lawfully overrule the Supreme Court by stopping the holding of the said election.

“It is on the above premise, that we write to notify you and your commission that the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress totally supports the holding of the local government elections in Rivers State on the 5th of October, 2024.

“The Party is participating in the elections and have indeed submitted the names of its candidates for the various positions.

“We further reiterate and re-emphasise that the judgement in Suit No. PHC/ABJ/CS/987/2024 does not represent the interest of the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress and we distance ourselves from it,” the APC chairman added.