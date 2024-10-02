Transporters Demand 50% Fares Increase from Ashaka Cement

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Transporters working with Ashaka Cement Company in Gombe State under the aegis of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Ashaka branch, has demanded 50 per cent increase in the fares given to them by the company for transporting their commodities to various destinations.

Their lawyer, Barrister Luka Haruna, who spoke on their behalf yesterday, said the transporters complained that the costs of petrol, gas and maintenance have skyrocketed but the company has not increased their fares despite series of appeals.

They said they have faced stagnant freight rates, crippling their business, while cement prices have skyrocketed.

“NARTO is demanding a 50 per cent freight rate increase and an end to the company’s intimidating tactics against citizens and NARTO members. The association also calls on Ashaka Cement PLC to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities to the host community.”, the said.

The association asked the state government to wade into the matter by prevailing on the management of the company to treat them fairly and discharge their social responsibilities.