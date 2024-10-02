Transporters Demand 50% Fare Increase from Ashaka Cement Company

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Transporters working with Ashaka Cement Company in Gombe State under the aegis of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Ashaka branch, have demanded a 50 per cent increase in the fare given to them by the company for transporting their commodities to various destinations.

Speaking through their lawyer, Luka Haruna, yesterday, the transporters complained that despite the fact that costs of petrol, gas and maintenance have skyrocketed, the company was yet to increase it fare despite series of appeals.

They said they have faced stagnant freight rates, crippling their business, while cement prices have skyrocketed.

“NARTO is demanding a 50 per cent freight rate increase and an end to the company’s intimidating tactics against citizens and NARTO members. The association also calls on Ashaka Cement Plc to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities to the host community,” they said.

The association asked the state government to wade into the matter by prevailing on the management of the company to treat them fairly and discharge their social responsibilities.

