Tinubu Leads Shettima, Others in Magnificent 64th Independence Anniversary Guards Parade

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, led other top government officials and foreign diplomats, including Vice President Kashim Shettima and President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day celebration at the Forecourt of the State House, Abuja.

This year’s event, themed: “Reflecting on the Past, Inspiring The Future” marked in a low-key, commenced with the arrival of the president, who was the Guest of Honour, accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Tinubu was received at about 10.03am by military bagpipers, who ushered him into the arena after an inspection of the Quarter Guard mounted by troops of the Brigade of Guards.

Thereafter, the president, proceeded to the saluting dais, where he took the national salute as Special Guest of Honour to signify the proper commencement of the event.

The 64th anniversary witnessed a presidential change of guards, which paved the way for a Nigerian Armed Forces Colour Patrol and displays to symbolise Nigeria’s national and military pride.

The segment was followed by a Guards Brigade Silent drill platoon, which wowed guests and other spectators, including ministers, presidential aides as well as members of the diplomatic corps, who had thronged the venue to witness the festivities.

Guests at the venue were also treated to a variety of unique performances by a combined mass band and displays put together by a cultural troupe drawn from the six geo-political zones to depict the country’s cultural diversity.

Tinubu, thereafter proceeded to cut the anniversary cake as well as release the anniversary pigeons to symbolise peace.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony were Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas Tajudeen; Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Kubirat Kekere-Ekun; former Vice President Namadi Sambo; members of the Federal Executive Council; National Assembly members and members of the diplomatic corps, among others.

Also present were the Chief of Defence Staff, Heads of Security Agencies, Head of the National Intelligence Agency, Director General of the Directorate of State Service and the Inspector General of Police.

The event was the second Independence Day anniversary celebration since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023.

However, across Nigeria, governors also marked the nation’s 64th independence anniversary with accompanying messages, peculiar to their state and country.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has warned that the country must also confront the reality of growing apathy, distrust, and restiveness among its citizens, lamenting that the state of the nation’s economy was principally responsible for the situation.

Speaking at the low-keyed 64th National Independence Day Celebration held the Lagos House, Marina, yesterday, the governor said he understood the sentiments of frustration that many Nigerians felt.

According to him, “The challenges we face seem endless: insecurity, economic hardship, and distrust in leadership. These are not just statistics or talking points – they are the lived experiences of Lagosians, the heart and soul of our great state.

“Today, I want to speak to your hearts, to remind you of the strength, resilience, and creativity that define Lagos and its people. We are a state of over 20 million dreams, a melting pot of cultures, talents, and aspirations.

“When the world looks at Lagos, it sees Nigeria’s brightest hope, its most vibrant energy. And that is why, despite the challenges we face as a nation, I stand before you with confidence that together, we can build a Lagos and a Nigeria that fulfills the dreams of every citizen.”

Sanwo-Olu, however, added that Nigerians could not afford to lose faith, though the journey has been difficult, and the path ahead may seem uncertain.

Seyi Makinde, Oyo

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has called on residents of the state to keep hope alive as Nigeria celebrated its 64th Independence Anniversary, noting that his government would continue to take decisions that serve the best interest of the people.

The governor said as part of decisions to mitigate the economic challenges facing the people, he had directed an immediate change in the guarantor system for the state’s agricultural credit loan for small farmers.

According to him, instead of the requirement that allowed only civil servants to guarantee farmers seeking the loan, residents, seeking to also. access the loan could now be guaranteed by community associations, farmers and artisanal associations.

He equally declared a six-month extension for the state’s Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) Transport Scheme, which had seen intra-city and inter-city transportation in state government-owned Omituntun Buses subsidised by more than half, noting that he had further directed that a similar subsidy be introduced on trucks for crop transportation across the state.

These measures, the governor said, were introduced to reaffirm his government’s commitment to making decisions that would serve the best interests of the people amid the cloudy economic times in the country.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Kwara

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, while felicitating President Bola Tinubu and the people of Nigeria on the 64th anniversary of the country, also congratulated the people of Kwara State on the milestone.

“I am upbeat that this country is destined for greatness. Together, we can achieve not just the dream of our fathers for Nigeria but surpass it as everyone plays their roles in their own corners.

“But we need to know that nation building is a marathon and an endeavour that requires collective efforts to achieve. I commend the President for his bold reforms and the palliatives to temper its initial fallouts on the people, including the huge efforts to boost food security and critical national infrastructure.

“This is being complemented at subnational levels with improved infrastructure development, investments in human capital development, and different economic initiatives and social protection measures designed to improve the living conditions of the people.

“I join Mr. President and other patriots to appeal for patience and support as we navigate this phase. The fruits will be sweeter for all. Happy Independence Anniversary, dear compatriots,” a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, stated.

Caleb Mutfwang, Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, yesterday, seized the occasion of the nation’s 64th independence anniversary to grant state pardon to five prison inmates, while calling on citizens to embrace the spirit of peace, unity, and compassion despite the challenges confronting the country.

The governor announced the pardon of the five inmates in a state broadcast, noting that they had demonstrated significant improvement in their behaviour and conduct.

“Fellow citizens, in the exercise of my prerogative of mercy as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with the recommendations of the Plateau State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, I have granted pardon to five persons who have served various jail terms and have significantly demonstrated good conduct over the years,” he said.

Mutfwang urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and steadfast in their resolve to build a united and peaceful nation that would be a source of pride for all.

“On this day, we honour the historic moment when we gained our sovereignty and embarked on a journey toward self-determination and nationhood. This day holds profound significance for every Nigerian, as it reminds us of our shared destiny and the resilient spirit that has kept us together through trials and triumphs,” he added.

Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has assured the people that a greater future awaited Nigeria.

Speaking at a parade ceremony to celebrate Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary held at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Soludo said, “We’ve gathered yet again this year to celebrate Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary. Despite our challenges and triumphs, we have made progress.

“Challenges are many, but amidst all, my message is that our tomorrow will be greater than our today. I see hope. I see prosperity. I see joy. We are here to remember the dreams of our founding fathers and the leaders that flew the flag at our independence.

“We remember all the victims at this hour and all those who suffered in one way or the other; poverty, malnutrition, the sick that we could not provide with adequate hospital care and so on and so forth.”

The governor revealed that to build the dream Nigeria, all Nigerians needed to come together so that the nation could be blessed with peace and plenty.

Ahmed Aliyu, Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, has collective action was the only plausible panacea to banditry and other forms of security challenges facing the state and Nigeria in general.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa, marking Nigeria’s 64th independence celebration, the governor stressed the need for the people to complement the efforts of the federal and state governments in protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

According to him, the present administration in the state had since assuming office, spent huge sums of money on securing the state and that, “When we came on board, the monthly allowances given to the security operatives deployed to flashpoints had stopped, and we have since restored that and even increased the amount.

“We equally procured 100 vehicles, which we distributed to the security outfits in the state in order to checkmate the activities of bandits,” he added.

The governor further said his administration had however set up a Community Guard Corps with a view to complementing the efforts of the conventional security outfits in protecting the lives and property of rural communities.

Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has applauded President Bola Tinubu, for what he described as his bold, dynamic and pragmatic economic reforms targeted at correcting the structural deformities of the past.

The governor, who gave the commendation during Nigeria’s 64thj Independence Day Anniversary Parade at the Government House Arcade, Port Harcourt, said President Tinubu had ushered Nigeria into a new vista of sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

“October 1, 1960 was historic with the first Prime Minister of Nigeria, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, raising Nigeria’s much cherished green-white-green flag to signify the independence and freedom gained from the British colonial rule,” he said.

Fubara noted that there had been heroic sacrifices by founding fathers, other leaders, brave men and women, who had made numerous achievements in sustaining freedom and promoting the unity and progress of Nigeria.

“The vision of our founding fathers at independence was to build a united and secure nation anchored on the values of brotherhood, democracy, justice, and the equality of all peoples, tribes and nations,” he said.

Abba Yusuf, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has called on Nigerians to use the Independence day celebration for sober reflections in renewing commitment to building a stronger, united, and prosperous nation.

Yusuf, who disclosed this in commemoration of the 64th years anniversary, held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, said, “We gather to celebrate the 64th year of our Nation’s independence. It marks a significant milestone in the history of our beloved country, a day that is engraved in the hearts of every citizen, young and old.

“It is a day when we pause to reflect on our past, honour the sacrifices of our forefathers, and renew our commitment to building a stronger, united, and prosperous Nation.

“Today, as we gather to celebrate Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary, we reflect on our journey as a nation, our triumphs, our challenges, and our unwavering spirit of resilience.”

“It is a time to honor our past, acknowledge our present, and envision a future filled with hope and promise. Independence Day is not just a day on calendar” he stated.

Ademola Adeleke, Osun

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, called on all Nigerians to be more committed to the core values that define the nation.

According to him, the core values included unity, progress, and the unwavering belief in the collective ability of the people to shape a brighter future

“We must reflect upon the journey of our nation since attaining sovereignty on 1st October 1960. We remember the struggles, sacrifices, and the unbreakable spirit that have brought us this far.

“Today, as we celebrate, we also look to the future, filled with hope, aspiration, and the determination to make Osun State a beacon of excellence within our nation.”

He, however, promised that under his leadership, Osun would continue to be a shining example for other states to emulate.

Usman Ododo, Kogi

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has joined millions of Nigerian celebrating the 64th independence anniversary of the country, urging Nigerians to re-commit themselves to the peace and progress of the nation in order to stand strong in challenging times.

This was contained in a state broadcast to the people of Kogi marking the 64th Independence anniversary of the nation.

“As we celebrate this Independence Day, 2024 we must remind ourselves of the words of our national motto: ‘Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress’. They encapsulate our ideals as one nation and we must re-commit ourselves to them in order to stand strong even in challenging times,” he said.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to continue to support the leadership of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, saying betters days were ahead, saying, “At this critical juncture in our history, we are glad to have the leadership of our current president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to look up to.

“Without a doubt, President Tinubu is steering Nigeria in the right direction, ushering in a national Renaissance, especially in the ways and means by which our economy is managed. His administration has shown unprecedented courage in addressing long-standing structural anomalies, which previous governments, fearful of the inevitable fallout, carefully avoided.”

Alex Otti, Abia

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has said the quest for national restoration would be achieved if every Nigerian made a personal resolve to render selfless service.

In his 64th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence address, he said, “It is always fashionable to blame those in positions of privilege for the woes of our nation.”

He invited Nigerians to engage in self-examination “to find instances of our own complicity in the challenges that have plagued our nation in the last six decades and more.

“When we condone corruption and malfeasance in our various establishments, or place primordial sentiments of tribe and religion above objectivity in our response to national issues, we simply water the ground for unending cycles of failure,” Otti said.

But in all circumstances, he said, “Our most promising path to national reawakening is to begin to think less of ourselves as individuals and tribesmen but rise collectively to the responsibilities of true citizenship.”

Dapo Abiodun, Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, urged Nigerians to remain united and confront current realities facing the nation.

Abiodun, who gave the charge while speaking at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Okemosan, Abeokuta, on the occasion to mark the 64th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria, said Nigerians have achieved numerous milestones and that the nation would continue to be a symbol of strength, unity, and hope for the African continent.

“This day holds immense significance in our collective history as it reminds us of the bravery, sacrifices, and undying hope our founding fathers held when they envisioned a free, united, and prosperous Nigeria.

“In our 64-year journey as a nation, we have achieved numerous milestones. As a nation, we have triumphed over countless obstacles, and with each passing year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to building a land where peace, progress, and prosperity define our national identity.

“While independence is a monumental achievement, we must also confront the present realities. Today, Nigeria faces turbulent economic times. Global economic pressures, coupled with domestic challenges, have placed significant strain on our resources,” he said.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the spirit of the Independence Day celebration, has extended mercy to 117 convicts currently serving prison terms in the state.

The clemency followed the recommendations from the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, highlighting a commitment to rehabilitation and second chances within the justice system.

The decision was announced in a release by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, who is also the Chairman of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

The statement noted that the governor signed the release orders on September 27, 2024, with the changes set to take effect on October 1, 2024, coinciding with the nation’s 64th Independence celebrations.

He justified that governor Aiyedatiwa’s actions conform with Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

According to him, among the beneficiaries, 19 convicts would enjoy outright release, while some others would see their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment. Also, several inmates would have their sentences reduced, paving the way for renewed hope and opportunities for reintegration into society.

Uba Sani, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has blamed the nation’s economic problems on unfair global economic systems and years of mismanagement.

In an address on Wednesday during celebrations marking the country’s 64th Independence Anniversary at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna, Sani noted that, this year’s anniversary came at a time of severe economic hardship in many households.

“Our nation is grappling with economic difficulties due to the unfair global economic system and years of mismanagement,” he said, adding that, for the past 64 years, the country had witnessed its “highs and lows, ups and downs” and has continued to weather the storms.

He said despite the current challenges, there was every reason to celebrate the achievements so far recorded in the past 64 years.

He asked Nigerians to unite and work together to create a nation where every citizen could thrive and realise their full potential, saying, “Today reminds us not only of our sovereignty but the courage and resilience that defines us as a people,” the governor said.

Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has appealed to well-meaning citizens to unite against forces that seek to put a knife in the cords that bind them together as a nation.

Oborevwori also stressed his administration’s determination to take steps that would bring insecurity in the state to the barest minimum, including enlisting the support of the private sector and organising a fundraising programme towards the revitalising of the Delta State Security Fund.

Oborevwori called for full cooperation of the people to enable the government succeed in the implementation of its development programmes as encapsulated in the M.O.R.E agenda, adding that he was optimistic that Nigeria would overcome her challenges sooner than later.

He said the government was leaving no stone unturned to achieve more for the people, appealing for the cooperation of Deltans to enable the government succeed in the implementation of its development programmes as encapsulated in the M.O.R.E agenda.

The governor, who honoured the memory of Nigeria’s founding fathers, said, “We must stand resolute in contending with the forces of evil threatening to tear us apart through bigotry, inciting oratory, and insurgency.”

Mai Mala Buni, Yobe

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has appealed to the people of the state not to allow socio-cultural, religious and political sentiments to define their relationships and unity of the state.

The governor, who stated this at a reception in honour of Barrister Baba Dala Fika, who was conferred with the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said his administration was committed to building a state that guarantees a true sense of belonging to all sons and daughters of the state.

“We will not give room to cultural, ethnic, political, social status and religious differences to define who we are, or determine our unity as a people,” he said.

He however, assured that his administration would continue to accord education a top priority to improve human capital development as a measure to fast track development in the state.

“I wish to reassure the good people of Yobe State that our administration is committed to providing the needed infrastructure, manpower, and payment of examination fees to every child, to meet our objective of providing free education to all school-aged children in the state,” he stated.

However, while the governors celebrated in their states, some of the ministers, too, spoke on the. significance of the day in their respective capacities.

Nyesom Wike, FCT

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure that Abuja remained a symbol of hope, center for opportunities, and place of peace for all Nigerians.

Wike, who reaffirmed this in his message to the residents of the territory on the nation’s 64th independence anniversary, described the FCT as a melting pot of diverse cultures, ethnicities and traditions, all coexisting harmoniously.

While noting the unique blend of diversity was not just a strength but the hope for a brighter future, he called for commitment towards fostering national unity and progress in line with the renewed hope agenda.

“Let us also take this opportunity to celebrate our collective achievements, honour our diversity, and look forward to a brighter future together,” he said.

Hannatu Musawa, Art & Culture

The Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

Musawa said the creation of the Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy underscored Tinubu’s recognition of the critical role the creative industry plays in driving economic growth, cultural preservation, and national development.

She expressed gratitude to the president for his unwavering support and commitment to the creative sector, pledging to work tirelessly to ensure the ministry’s objectives are achieved.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the good people of Nigeria as we mark the nation’s 64th Independence Day anniversary,” she said.

Also, on their parts, the ruling party and some of the opposition political parties, had something to say in commemoration of the day.

All Progressives Congress

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its administration remained resolute and determined to bequeath a greater and more prosperous nation to present future generations.

National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who gave the assurance in a statement, paid tribute to the founding fathers whose courage, doggedness, sacrifices and patriotism earned for the Nigerians an independent nation that has endured 64 years, and marching on.

Morka said without question, the journey had not been without its stumbles, but “we rise and soar towards a more vibrant and prosperous future.”

He noted that President Bola Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda was a pact designed to clear barricades along the nation’s path to greatness.

Peoples Democratic Party

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the 64th Independent Day Speech by President Bola Tinubu as another lethargic and windy rhetoric of false performance claims and empty promises ostensibly scripted to delude Nigerians in the face of abysmal failure of the APC administration.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party said that Nigerians were appalled that the president’s speech was a complete waste of time as it did not address issues or proffer any solution to the myriads of economic and security problems created by the APC government, for which Nigerians are hurting.

The PDP said Tinubu, by this speech, had further confirmed the insensitivity of his administration towards the plight and demands by Nigerians which clearly authenticated PDP’s position that there was no hope in sight under the overtly clueless, insensitive and unresponsive APC-led government.

He said the failure of the speech to respond to the cries of millions of Nigerians that President Tinubu eases their suffering by reviewing life-suffocating policies of his government also validated concerns in the public space of an emerging totalitarianism where certain individuals or group of individuals were benefitting from the travails of the people.

All Progressives Grand Alliance

National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Sly Ezeokenwa, has saluted the strong will exhibited by Nigerians despite the numerous challenges confronting them.

He urged the federal government to implement swift measures aimed at reducing the hardship occasioned by recent policies, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies and the resulting inflation, which has placed a strain on the citizenry.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mr. Tony Olisa Mbeki Ogbonna, he urged the government to implement swift measures aimed at reducing the hardship occasioned by recent federal policies, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies and the resulting inflation, which has placed a strain on the citizenry.

He also urged Nigerians to continue embrace peace, tolerance, and patriotism, stressing that the country’s progress depends on collective efforts from all citizens.

These, nonetheless, different civil society groups, also expressed displeasure at the turn of event today in the country since the Tinubu administration assumed office.

Coalition of Opposition Parties

The coalition of Opposition political parties has described the speech of President Tinubu’s on Independence Day as falling short of expectations, particularly in addressing the plight of peaceful protesters and prisoners of conscience.

The coalition said by not acknowledging their struggles, the president missed an opportunity to uphold the fundamental principles of democracy.

In a statement, Secretary of the coalition, Peter Ameh, said “Dissent and protests were essential components of a healthy democracy, and ignoring them undermines the very foundation of our democratic society.”

It said while President Tinubu acknowledged the suffering of Nigerians, he failed to take responsibility for the untold hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidies through an impulsive process.

Ikpea Greets Tinubu, Nigerians

Founder/Group Chairman, Lee Engineering Group and Allied Companies Limited, Dr. Leemon Ikpea, CON, has congratulated Nigerians and President Bola Tinubu on the 64th Independence Anniversary of the country.

In a statement, the billionaire entrepreneur called on Nigerians to exercise patience with the current administration, assuring them that the pains associated with the ongoing reforms would soon be over.

The Adolor of Ewato pointed out that the Nigerian economy was turning the corner, explaining that with a little more perseverance, the results would soon be reaped by the country.

“I want to on the occasion of this special national celebration felicitate President Bola Tinubu as he skilfully navigates the ship of state at this difficult time. I will like Nigerians to have faith in this government and believe that the President has the capacity to take the country to where it ought to be.

“I appeal to them to be patient with the Renewed Hope Administration and that all the reforms are beginning to show signs of positive turnaround. Though things may be slow now, but with a little more patience the country is going to witness a turnaround as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) figures already show,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the proposed independence day protests held in many parts of the, while it was frustrated in others. Reports from across the country showed the frustration by a majority of the people.

ActionAid Nigeria

ActionAid Nigeria described President Bola Tinubu’s Independence Day speech as echoes past promises and reforms that remain unfulfilled.

It stated that, “Despite the administration’s claims of economic progress, the reality is a worsening crisis for millions of Nigerians who cannot afford basic necessities.”

The NGO, in a statement by its Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, lamented that fuel subsidy removal, increasing cost of electricity, mounting inflation, heightened insecurity, inflation, and rising food prices had driven the poor into deeper poverty while unemployment soar.

The statement decried that the President’s reforms had only worsened the economic and social crisis, creating ripple effects that have deepened poverty and inequality.

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has urged President Bola Tinubu to show greater commitment in addressing Nigeria’s socio-economic and political challenges.

The advocacy group also emphasised the need for genuine dialogue and decisive action as the nation marks its 64th Independence Anniversary.

A statement by the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, expressed concern over the unfulfilled promises made by the president for meaningful dialogue, particularly regarding his pledge for comprehensive engagement with Nigerians, including the youth.

He noted that despite these assurances, no framework has been established for such dialogue, nor has a clear timeline been provided for the discussions promised in his Independence Day speech.

National Youth Council of Nigeria

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has said the country’s natural resources had the potential to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for all citizens if managed wisely.

To harness this potential effectively, the youth body said it was crucial that agencies influencing Nigerians, such as the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) were closely monitored by relevant authorities.

NYCN President, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, who stated this in his independence message to Nigerians, stressed that their oversight would ensure they fulfill their duties responsibly and without corruption.”

He stressed that the challenges facing the country were not impossible to overcome, adding that though they were closely knitted to the issues of leadership.

Government of Saudi Arabia

The government of Saudi Arabia, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on Nigeria Independence Day Celebration.

A statement by the Embassy of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday read: “The Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, His Royal Highness, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince/Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, extended the Kingdom’s heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the occasion of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

“In a formal cable, the King Salman and Prince conveyed their best wishes for the continued good health and happiness of President Tinubu. They also expressed their hopes for ongoing progress and prosperity for the Nigerian government and its people.

“The gesture further cements the diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, reflecting mutual respect and a shared vision for development.

“The Crown Prince’s message shows the importance of fostering strong international relations and the commitment to supporting Nigeria’s growth and success on the global stage.”

Kogi First Lady

The Kogi State First Lady, Hajia Sefinat Ododo, has implored government at all levels to take necessary steps to protect women’s right and support them to build a virile nation.

Mrs. Ododo, who made the call during a ceremony at the Government House Lokoja to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary, stated that women have continued to play pivotal role in shaping the society hence they must be protected from sexual and gender-based violence.

She restated Governor Ododo’s commitment to tackling poverty, insecurity, access to healthcare and the menace of out of school children in the state.

According to her, various programmes have been initiated by her office to empower women and young girls in in last eight months.

The Northern Senators

Northern senators, have urged Nigerians to continue to work together to build a better future, founded on the principles of tolerance, patriotism, and selfless leadership.

Chairman, Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua said the 64th Independence Day, was a momentous occasion that called for reflection, gratitude, and renewed commitment to the country.

“As we mark this significant milestone, let us remember the sacrifices of our founding fathers, who fought tirelessly for our freedom and independence. Their legacy inspires us to strive for a united, prosperous, and harmonious Nigeria, where every citizen can live with dignity and pride.

“Let us acknowledge the progress we’ve made so far, while also recognizing the challenges that still lie ahead. We’ve made significant strides in sustaining democracy since 1999, a testament to our resilience and determination.”

Also, the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has expressed concerns over Nigeria’s current economic hardship and the discontent simmering across the nation.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a statement in Abuja, highlighted the power of protests as a means for Nigerians to express their frustrations amidst the nation’s struggles, saying the country was standing at a crucial junction.

She emphasised that the current socio-political environment, characterised by a steep rise in the cost of living, ongoing protests, and electoral systems hijacked by vested interests, was setting the stage for a significant transformation.

The senator, who said the severe economic pressures had worsened the lives of average Nigerians, lamented how inflation, coupled with stagnant wages, which have eroded purchasing power, making it increasingly difficult for citizens to afford basic commodities.

Katsina State

It was a beehive of social and commercial activities on Tuesday in Katsina, the Katsina state capital as residents of the state shunned the October 1 nationwide protest.

The protest, christened: “FearlessInOctober”, was propagated on social media, some months after the August #EndBadGovernance protests.

But THISDAY, which monitored the situation in the state, observed that many residents were seen busy tending their commercial and private activities unfettered.

Markets, Motor Parks, supermarkets and other economic activities within and outside the shores of the ancient city were going on unhindered, oblivious of the proposed protest.

Ondo State

Residents of Ondo State stormed the streets to expressed their displeasure on the current economic hardship ravaging the country under the present administration of President Bola Tinubu government.

The residents, who were joined by human rights activists under the aegis of the #RevolutionNow, trooped out to the roads in protest to demand immediate action over the high cost of foodstuffs and inflation amid growing frustration on the price of petrol nationwide.

The protest came despite warnings by the state police command against any demonstration on the streets with the celebration of October 1 Independence Day.

Commissioner of police, Abayomi Oladipo, had earlier on Monday in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, asked residents not to join any protest in the state.

Ogun State

Despite threat of protest by organisers of the October 1 protest tagged “FearlessInOctober protest”, the protesters failed to show up in major towns in Ogun State.

Reports from major parts of Abeokuta, the state capital, Ijebu Ode, Sagamu and Adoodo Ota, where the protesters were restricted to hold the rallies, indicated that the rally did not take place.

To avoid being kept napping, security men, were seen at strategic places in major party of the towns to nip in the bud any possible breakdown of law and order.

Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, said there has been no reports of any protest in any part of the state.

A High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, had restricted members of the #FearlessInOctober protest groups in the state to the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu; Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode, and Ansar-Ud-Deen Comprehensive High School, Ota.

Rivers State

The continuation of the protest against hunger and hardship slated to hold nationwide, yesterday, could not thrive in Rivers State, as police and thugs dispersed protesters, who mounted the streets of Port Harcourt to express their grieves on what they described as bad governance in the country.

The protesters, who were youths started to gather near the Federal Secretariat and the Pleasure Park on Aba Road, the venues used during the August ten days protest.

THISDAY observed that the protest could not continue as the protesters met fierce opposition from policemen who arrived at the scene early.

The police, who were allegedly accompanied by youths suspected to be political thugs, chased the protesters away from their meeting point and took control of the area.

Niger State

Nearly all parts of Niger State making were relatively peaceful yesterday. At about 10.30am people were seen in Minna, the state capital going about their normal businesses.

Shops and markets were also opened for business though some public institutions including the state and federal Secretariat’s were closed as a result of the public holiday declared by the government to mark the nations 64th independence day anniversary.

Commercial vehicles were seen plying the major roads in Minna while inter state transport service was not aborted. In Suleja which was the hub of the last protest, everywhere was quiet with the IBB market opened to customers.

The same situation was reported in Bida and Kontagora two other major towns in the state. However, the Police deployed it’s men to strategic places across the state to ward off any form of protest.

Edo State

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Edo State, yesterday, demanded the restoration of fuel subsidy, improvement of security, revert to single legislature among others by the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The group which included African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), Talakawa Republic, Take it Back Movement and Faculty of Peace Organization during a rally at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, Benin City, said the removal of fuel subsidy, insecurity and floating of the naira had made life very difficult for Nigerians.

Coordinator, Take it Back Movement, Edo State, Dr Lawal Haifz, said they were demanding that government should restore fuel subsidy, improve on security, so that farmers could access their farms.

Haifz also bemoaned the free fall of the naira and urged government to restore the hope of the common man.

Kwara State

Residents of Kwara State, yesterday, faulted the broadcast of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for failing to address the continue fuel increase in the country.

They lamented that, instead of addressing the issue, the president talked on issues that had no benefits to the common man on the streets.

Alhaja Nusirat Bello, said, “It seems President Tinubu didn’t know what we are facing in the country nowadays due to increase in the prices of fuel.”

Another resident, Pastor Jacob Ibirongbe, said that, “Most of our wards are trekking long distance to their schools and we are saying that we are having democratic leadership.”

A trader at Ipata market, Mrs. Yinyinola Samuel said, “I don’t know when we will enjoy the dividends of democracy again. Democracy is a government of people and for the people yet see what we are passing through now?”